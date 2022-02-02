10 Sag Harbor Restaurants to Try for HarborFrost 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Sag Harbor’s annual HarborFrost winter festival returns in 2022 with an exciting slate of events and activities in the village this Saturday, February 5 — unfortunately dining is not part of this year’s program, which has an “all outdoors” policy to protect revelers from COVID-19.

With that said, no celebration of Sag Harbor would be complete without a visit to one or more of the village’s fabulous restaurants — especially during the winter, when we want to show appreciation for all the eateries that choose to remain open year round. So, while HarborFrost isn’t officially integrating restaurants into the festivities this year, attendees will undoubtedly need to know where to eat when planning their day in Sag Harbor.

Here are 10 excellent choices offering a variety of delicious fare, from the casual and inexpensive to the fine and fancy. If none of these tickle your tastebuds, simply get out and explore. You’ll find something in Sag Harbor, a famous hotbed of foodie fun.

The American Hotel (49 Main Street) Step inside this charming, historic hotel and restaurant dating back to 1846 for American and French delights. Enjoy fresh local seafood, top-quality meats and fowl, served in classic preparations, including sweetbreads, calves liver, Peconic Bay scallops, Long Island duck, partridge or pheasant and more. 631-725-3535, theamericanhotel.com

Cappelletti Restaurant (3284 Noyack Road) Outside the Main Street eateries, this classy and cozy establishment has some fantastic classic pastas and Italian entrees, and pizza for dining in or taking out, and it’s on the way back west for anyone avoiding the Route 27 traffic. Cappelletti really has a bit of everything, all of it good, whether you’re up for steak, seafood, burgers, soup or salad, and, of course, their famous pizza and pasta. 631-725-7800, cappellettirestaurant.com

Il Capuccino (30 Madison Street) An Italian staple in Sag Harbor since 1973, this cozy and welcoming spot is a longtime local favorite that’s just as popular with the summer crowd. Folks swoon over their garlic rolls, along with pretty much everything else on the extensive menu, including lovely desserts, specialty cocktails and a full range of Italian cuisine. 631-725-2747, ilcaps.com

K Pasa (2 Main Street) No restaurant list would be complete with a tasty Mexican option. Actually calling itself an American taqueria, K Pasa eschews traditional hard shells for soft tacos in a variety of inventive styles, not to mention ceviche, rice bowls, char-grilled octopus, cheeseburger empanadas, wonton tacos, coconut black beans and much more. 631-800-8226, 1-800-taco.com

Lil’ Birdie (51 Division Street) This is the place to be for chicken, however you like it served: fried, grilled, rotisserie, whole and in sandwiches (try the O.G.) — it’s all good! They also offer some interesting salads and sides, as well as meat-free goodies. Manchurian cauliflower, anyone? 631-808-3013, lilbirdieny.com

LT Burger (62 Main Street) As the name suggests, Chef Laurent Tourondel’s restaurant is the place to be for amazing hamburgers with creative toppings, along with plenty of other comfort foods in a stylish, white-tiled dining room. Dig in to chopped brisket, nachos, onion rings and fries, which you can dip into some seriously decadent milkshakes. 631-899-4646, ltburger.com

Lulu Kitchen & Bar (126 Main Street) With wood-fired cooking as its soul and guiding method, this fine French restaurant relies on simple, authentic cooking atop that open flame. Visit for a wonderful brunch, wood-fired pizza or raw bar and some serious seafood options, perfect for a waterfront community. 631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com

Page at 63 Main (63 Main Street) With a little of everything and a lot of locally sourced ingredients, like aquaponic produce grown in-house and fresh fish, this restaurant is all about the East End eating experience, and artfully presented plates. 631-725-1810, page63main.com

Sag Pizza (103 Main Street) Another Laurent Tourondel joint, families and revelers at HarborFrost can keep it simple and satisfying with an array of pizza and pasta, as well as tasty salads and Italian starters, serving lunch, dinner and takeout. 631-725-3167, sagpizza.com

Sen Restaurant (23 Main Street) Sushi fans will love Sen, conveniently located right on Main Street. This beautifully designed modern Japanese eatery has all the go-to dishes you’d expect, plus some unique creations, and a full complement of sake with dozens of hot and cold options. 631-725-1774, senrestaurant.com