During a visit to East End Arts’ Dan’s Reimagined Members Show opening reception on Saturday, February 5, Dan Rattiner shared the story of how he came to put art on what would become the iconic covers of Dan’s Papers, the free Hamptons newspaper he founded in 1960 (as The Montauk Pioneer).

The event was a joy by all accounts, including the artists who were pleased to display their Dan’s Papers cover-inspired works in a variety of media, and even Dan himself who was thrilled to be honored and welcomed so warmly. “Everyone should have a day like that in their lives,” he said, recalling an evening out with his wife Chris, signing copies of Dan’s 60 Summers book and receiving kind words from so many of the Dan’s Reimagined artists.

Dan’s Reimagined is open now at the East End Arts Gallery in Riverhead (133 E. Main Street) through Friday, March 4.

Big thanks to East End Arts for providing this video!

Learn more at eastendarts.org