Dan’s Papers Home & Garden Show Coming to Southampton

If you’re thinking about making any home improvements over the next year, one of the best ways to get ideas and find the ideal vendors is at the Dan’s Papers Home & Garden Show, which will be held April 23 and 24 at Stony Brook University

at Southampton.

Attending the Dan’s Papers Home & Garden Show, hosted by the only news and lifestyle weekly publication covering the entire East End, will give you an opportunity to shop around and get to meet the people behind the companies that specialize in servicing homeowners in the Hamptons and on the North Fork.

This event combines everything home and garden related and the opportunity to meet important business owners who are on-site to showcase their services and unique product offerings. Think of everything your home needs such as companies to make homes that are luxurious, durable, attractive, cost-effective, energy efficient and technologically advanced.

From custom homes, to remodeling to land development, the Dan’s Papers Home & Garden Show brings together all sectors of the home improvement industry under one roof. It provides a wealth of networking opportunities, information and contacts for home related goods and services in the Hamptons.

Attendees will find innovative products, decoration and remodeling ideas; home improvement specialists; gardening products; experts from windows to flooring to cabinets and landscaping; buying, renting, financing and much more. The exhibition area has space for over 100 vendors.

The Dan’s Papers Home & Garden Show is scheduled for 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24. It will be held at the Stony Brook University Southampton campus, 70 Tuckahoe Road, Southampton.

To pre-register to attend or to become a sponsor, visit DansHomeShow.com. For info on exhibiting or speaking at the event, email Ali Jabbour at [email protected].