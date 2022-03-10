Top 5 East End Events for Kids This Week: March 12–17, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Your kids will have a blast at our top five family friendly East End events, plus 10 reliable go-to venues in the Hamptons and North Fork, this week, March 12–17, 2022.

Top 5 Family Events To Check Out This Week

Jump Rope and Double Dutch Games With Erica Dantzler

Saturday, March 12, 9–9:45 a.m.

There’s no experience necessary for getting some invigorating lessons in with Erica Dantzler, a two-time world champion in Competitive Double Dutch. The session is for kiddos in grades K–3 and there is a limit of 10 students per class.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

A Couple of Puppets

Saturday, March 12, 1–2 p.m.

Your little ones ages 3–6 can gather at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, where they will make their own puppets and put on a show. The event is free but you can register in advance.

18 James Lane, East Hampton. allevents.in/east%20hampton/a-couple-of-puppets/10000176674597477

Baby Parachute Fun

Monday, March 14, 11:30 a.m.–noon

If your baby up to three years old has a case of the spring wiggles, bring them over to the East Hampton Library, where they can sing songs and have fun with a parachute. The event is free and you can register your little one ahead of time.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Melted Crayon Butterflies

Tuesday, March 15, 3:30–5 p.m.

If you’ve got a creative kiddo in grades 6 and up, head on over to the Bridgehampton Library, where they will use heat to melt crayon shavings and create a beautiful design.

2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Tween Rainbow Magnets

Thursday, March 17, 4–4:45 p.m.

Your little leprechaun can hop on over to the John Jermain Library, where they can celebrate the holiday by painting their own rainbow magnet to take home. The program is for kiddos in grades 3–7, but children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Buckskill Winter Club

Strap on your skates and glide on over to Buckskill, where there is public skating, rentals and skate sharpening available. Keep an eye out for special discounts for seniors and children.

178 Buckskill Road, East Hampton. 631-324-2243, buckskillwinterclub.com

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and creating your own farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. Mini golf is free with admission! This season, however, you’ll need to call ahead of time to make a reservation.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Eckart’s Luncheonette

If you’re out and about during the day, take your little ones over to Eckart’s Luncheonette, where breakfast and lunch are always available. Your juniors can enjoy burgers, omelets and chocolate pancakes to their hearts’ delight. And make sure to save room for an old-fashioned milkshake for dessert.

162 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-9491, facebook.com/eckartsluncheonette

The Fudge Company

Kiddos with a sweet tooth will love this opportunity to enjoy homemade fudge, saltwater taffy and yummy penny candies. You can also enjoy frozen yogurt, ice cream and a chillin’ variety of toppings.

67 Main Street, Southhampton. 631-283-8108, southamptonfudgecompany.com

Mitchell Park

Bring your little gliders on over to Mitchell Park, where they can enjoy an ice skating rink and antique carousel. Public sessions are Monday to Friday from 3–5 p.m. and on the weekends from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. The ice-skating rink’s availability is weather-dependent. While you’re there, check out the Greenport Carousel, which is open from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in the winter.

236 Third Street, Greenport. 631-477-2200, villageofgreenport.org

Nick & Toni’s

If you’re looking for a great night out with the kiddos, enjoy the plentiful, family-style feasts at Nick & Toni’s, an East Hampton favorite. Guests rave about the attentive service and fresh ingredients.

136 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

North Fork Doughnut Company

Roll your family over to this North Fork favorite for delicious doughnuts made fresh every day. Get your fingers on delicious seasonal flavors like churro, cinnamon sugar and black raspberry jelly.

100 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-7941, nofodoco.com

Safari Adventure

Parents of mini adventurers under ten will appreciate this opportunity to get out for the day. Check out their website for open play sessions when kids can enjoy an arcade, inflatables and even a hands-on sensory area.

1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, thesafariadventure.com

Salvatore’s of the Hamptons

Your kids will flip for the casual dining that includes pasta, cheesecakes and wood-fired pizzas. Enjoy specials like Wednesday burger nights and Thursday pasta nights where you can build your own dish.

149 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-856-4054, salvatoresofthehamptons.com

South Fork Natural History Museum

If your little ones love to explore, head on over to the South Fork Natural History Museum, where they can enjoy the natural habitat exhibits, floor-to-ceiling photo murals and even a Marine Touch Tank. The museum is open most days between 10 a.m.–4 p.m., but you’ll need to call ahead as it is sometimes closed for field trips.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.