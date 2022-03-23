What to Do in the Hamptons This Weekend: March 26–27, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Hamptons is home to all sorts of great events and activities to enjoy — including art exhibitions, live music, outdoor fun and more — this weekend, March 26–27, 2022.

LIVE SHOWS

Montauk Friends of Erin Gala Cocktail Party

Saturday, March 26, 4-9 p.m.

Enjoy Irish music, an open bar and a buffet while being entertained by popular cover band Hello Brooklyn. Pot of Gold raffle winners will be picked on this night.

290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, montaukchamber.com

Verona Quartet

Saturday, March 26, 5-6 p.m.

Join the celebrated Verona String Quartet as they play favorites by Schumann and Beethoven at the Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church. Tickets are available for $45–$65.

2429 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 212-741-9403, bcmf.org

The Nancy Atlas Project at The Stephen Talkhouse

Saturday, March 26, 8-10 p.m.

Join this rockin’ acoustic Long Island band at an intimate live music club in an old house. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased in advance.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

The Spring Craftmarket

Saturday, March 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to enjoy this blooming event featuring fine arts, ceramics, photography, jewelry, home décor and more. Makers will be present and items will be available at every price point.

780 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs. [email protected], ashawagh-hall.org

Starting Seeds at the Farm

Saturday, March 26, 10 a.m.-noon

Help Quail Hill Farm get a head start on this year’s crops. You’ll work side by side with the director to plant a variety of seeds destined for the greenhouse and learn about the importance of making compost. The event is free and will take place in rain or shine.

660 Old Stone Highway, Amagansett. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Seal Walks: Montauk State Park

Saturday, March 26, 11 a.m.

Enjoy seals as they frolic in their natural environment! A naturalist will lead you to a scenic beach area, where you will observe up to 4 species of seals as well as explore winter birds and enjoy marine geology. Reservations are required. The event is $4 per person but children under 3 can join you for free.

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-5000, parks.ny.gov/parks/61

60th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Sunday, March 27, noon

Get your green on and say goodbye to winter with this joyful parade beginning at noon on Edgemere Road. This year the parade will be honoring Grand Marshall Marilyn Behan.

25 South Delphi Street, Montauk. montaukfriendsoferin.org/parade_info

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Dan’s Papers Photo Contest

Through March 31

Don’t miss your last chance to have your work featured on the cover of Dan’s Papers. The current theme is “Signs of Spring” — East End photographs that show us spring is just around the corner (or here!) Your photo can be of a person, place, or thing, as long as any humans sign a model release form. Send up to 5 high-res photos to [email protected] with the subject “Signs of Spring” by Thursday, March 31 at noon.

DansPapers.com/event/dans-papers-photo-contest/2022-03-31

ART EXHIBITIONS

Pictures in Pictures: Selections from the Permanent Collection

On view through April 3

Pictures in Pictures features curated selections from the permanent collection at Parrish Art Museum. These works include secondary images from other paintings, including the artist’s own. The museum is open Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. and on Fridays from 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Outcropping: Indigenous Art Now

On view through April 9

Don’t miss this special exhibition at the Southampton Arts Center featuring the works of Shinnecock artists along with Indigenous artists from a wide array of sovereign nations throughout the United States. The exhibition will address native issues throughout the country, including individual triumphs and struggles.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.