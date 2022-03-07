Long Island Top Workplaces Survey Nominations Are Open

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Nominations are now open for the Long Island Top Workplaces survey, which gives workers an opportunity to see how their company compares to the best places to work across Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Simply nominate a company by April 8 and answer a series of brief questions. It could earn a shoutout for the business. So what are you waiting for? Get started today!

The Long Island Top Workplaces survey gathers data on employee satisfaction and loyalty across the region. More than 100 businesses from Nassau and Suffolk are nominated annually on average to receive the honor of being recognized as one of the top businesses on Long Island.

Schneps Media, which publishes the Long Island Press, Dan’s Papers, and Noticia, has partnered with Energage, a research company that conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 61 markets and has surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year. This is the fifth year of the program running on Long Island.

Any organization with 50 or more employees on Long Island is eligible to participate, regardless of whether it is public, private, nonprofit, or a government agency. Workplaces are evaluated by their employees using a short 24-question survey that runs from March through June. The list of Top Workplaces will be published in fall 2022.

Last year, 1,574 organizations were invited to participate, 70 were surveyed, and 57 winners were recognized at companies with a combined total number of employees standing at 19,260. Nearly 10,000 employees responded to the survey.

To nominate a company, visit litopworkplaces.com or call 516-274-0621.