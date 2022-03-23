Something to Wine About: Paumanok Vineyards 2020 Chenin Blanc

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Want to try a white wine you may not have tasted to welcome spring? Try the Paumanok Vineyards 2020 Chenin Blanc. While not as familiar as chardonnay, pinot grigio or sauvignon blanc, one of the most beautiful white wines in the word is chenin blanc. Chenin blanc is known mostly as a grape from the Loire Valley of France and is the main varietal in Vouvray wines, wines from the Vouvray region in France. However, chenin blanc is also grown in many new world regions including South Africa and Australia.

Surprisingly, one of the most beautiful expressions of this lovely grape is produced right here on Long Island at Paumanok Vineyards by winemaker Kareem Massoud.

The grape is light and transparent. Chenin blanc is usually used to produce wines that can be sweet, or off-dry. The 2020 Chenin Blanc is off-dry with the alcohol content coming in at 10.5%. The wine was fermented entirely in stainless steel to retain varietal character. This means there is no oak to influence the flavors.

The 2020 Chenin Blanc is tropical with notes of guava, pineapple, grapefruit and lemon. The wine is elegant and refined without being overly delicate. The finish is long and persistent. This is a terrific seafood wine. Clean and crisp, it will make shellfish sing. This lovely chenin blanc can also pair with chicken, salads, fruits and a variety of cheeses. It is an easy drinking white wine that can elevate any appetizer — and it’s picnic friendly.

The Paumanok Vineyards 2020 Chenin blanc retails for $29.

To learn more about Paumanok Vineyards, visit paumanok.com.