Hamptons Summer Camp Spotlight: Jimenez Jumpers

The Hampton Classic is a massively popular Hamptons event for numerous reasons — for the intense competition, the majestic horses, the fabulous shopping but also for its power to inspire young children to dream of learning to ride a horse and joining the next generation of equestrians. Once that dream is awoken, the next step is to find a solid training program for your eager young horse enthusiast. One such option, Jimenez Jumpers, is based right in Bridgehampton, home of The Hampton Classic.

Hamptons Pony Camp, the Jimenez Jumpers summer riding program, offers children ages 4 and up with little to no experience the chance learn how to ride and care for sweet, well-mannered ponies and horses at Two Trees Stable in Bridgehampton. Campers will be nurtured through riding lessons, horsemanship, yoga skills and nutritional education.

The long list of fun activities includes a beginners’ introduction to horses, daily horseback riding lessons, advanced rider horsemanship skills, grooming and tacking, equine nutrition and horse care, horse safety and stable chores, indoor and outdoor riding, guest speakers, games on horseback, arts and crafts, and campers who stay for the extended day can enjoy garden club, yoga and tennis, too. There will also be time for snacks, so parents should pack water and a lunch that doesn’t require microwaving.

Pony Camp runs June 27 through August 26 — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday — from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. or 1–4 p.m. Campers can be registered for $350 per day or $1,250 per week. A 50% deposit is required at registration, and the other half is due on your child’s first day of camp.

To register for Pony Camp, call Joanne Jimenez at 239-207-1664 or email [email protected] to confirm a spot is available, then fill out the camp registration form found at jimenezjumpers.com/hamptons-pony-camp.