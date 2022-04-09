East End Wedding Guide: East Wind Long Island

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Between booking a venue, caterer and more, wedding planning can be stressful. Charlotte Cote of East Wind Long Island explains how to simplify the process.

With so many wedding services offered, how is EWLI able to provide top quality for each?

When a couple selects EWLI for their wedding, they are receiving more than 45 years of experience from a dedicated family-owned business. … From world class catering overseen at every venue by our executive chef to white glove service, to the spa and salon creating every bride’s vision for a picture perfect day, East Wind is dedicated to creating memories for a lifetime. …

Between all of EWLI’s services, which is the most popular?

East Wind’s most popular wedding service would have to be our venue. Truly a destination, our sprawling 26 acres offers couples a choice of settings, both for their wedding and for memorable photos. Our all-new vineyard offers a romantic, rustic setting among the vines; The Estate creates an experience of luxurious elegance and the grandeur of The Inn with its stunning chandeliers and magnificent staircase, all create the perfect setting for an unforgettable day. Our hidden gem would be The Shoppes at East Wind. In this quaint shopping village, couples find a charming setting for countless photos …

What is the secret to a magical, stress-free wedding?

At EWLI, our professional sales managers really act as your personal wedding planner, being available from the moment you book until your wedding day. The day of the wedding, couples are pampered by a personal assistant and a maître d’ dedicated to overseeing their entire day to make it a magical, memorable and stress-free wedding.

For more info on East Wind Long Island, visit eastwindlongisland.com.

