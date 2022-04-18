It’s Time to Hire a Landscaper/Garden Designer Through Dan’s Papers Home Pros 

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The last frost has passed, which means it’s time to turn your attention to the garden and lawn. Of course, it’s a lot easier when you hire a local landscaper and gardener.

Here are some things to keep in mind to stay green this season.

Start a journal

A big part of gardening is observation. Keeping a property journal — recording weather patterns and where certain plants are growing — can yield big benefits.

For starters, you’ll see where perennials are positioned so you can identify spots that need to be filled when it’s time to plant annuals.

Most importantly, a journal will help inform your landscaping team.

Pruning

Start with the “Three ‘D’” as a guide, take out anything that is diseased, damaged or dead. Check your rhododendrons and azaleas for yellow or spotted leaves, which indicate disease and insect damage.

Roses can be cut at any time, and in April you’ll still have plenty of time before rose buds start to bloom. Also, cut back any ornamental grasses and perennials that were left for winter, before any new growth begins.

Fertilize

Feed your shrubs Holly-tone or Plant-tone fertilizer, giving the plants a kick-off of nitrogen and potassium for leaf and root development.

Not sure where to find the right pro for your green space? Check out Dan’s Papers Home Pros directories, they’re overgrown with landscapers and gardeners.

Yard needs all set but considering other kinds of home improvement projects for the spring? Check out general contractors or other home service specialists. All Home Pros listing pages include project galleries, bio information, testimonials, and contact information so you can reach out to them directly.

Are you a home services professional looking for exposure to an engaged audience of millions of monthly visitors? Sign up for Long Island Home Pros here. Schneps Media takes no fee from any job you book through the service.