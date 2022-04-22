Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful woman who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

This week on the podcast, Vicki speaks with Rosa Chavez, a fashion design instructor at the High School of Fashion Industries and Education, and founder of the Power of One for All (PoOFA.org) non-profit organization, about the people who impacted her early life, her role as an educator and in the non-profit sector, and her secrets to success.

When searching for Schneps Connects on your podcast networks, make sure you subscribe to automatically receive each new weekly episode, or you can stream the podcast online.

Tune in to the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast here.

Produced by Jacquelyn DeStasio and Eric Hercules