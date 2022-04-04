Seal Pup Found in Flanders Traffic Circle

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A seal pup found in the Flanders traffic circle on Sunday morning was turned over to marine biologists who took it in for evaluation, Southampton Town Police said.

Officers responded to a 911 caller reporting the seal off Woodhull Road in the Thrifty Beverage parking lot and upon arrival, the seal fled southwest in the direction of the Budget Host Motel at 6:31 a.m., police said.

Officers surrounded the seal and identified it as a juvenal Harbor Seal, which police detained at the scene before experts with the Riverhead Foundation arrived to take it into custody.

The seal will be released back into the wild at a later date.