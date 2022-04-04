The Scoop

Seal Pup Found in Flanders Traffic Circle

By
0
comments
seal pup
Cops found a seal pup in Riverhead on Sunday.

A seal pup found in the Flanders traffic circle on Sunday morning was turned over to marine biologists who took it in for evaluation, Southampton Town Police said.

Officers responded to a 911 caller reporting the seal off Woodhull Road in the Thrifty Beverage parking lot and upon arrival, the seal fled southwest in the direction of the Budget Host Motel at 6:31 a.m., police said.

Officers surrounded the seal and identified it as a juvenal Harbor Seal, which police detained at the scene before experts with the Riverhead Foundation arrived to take it into custody.

The seal will be released back into the wild at a later date.

seal pup
The seal pup was found outside the Motor Inn
seal pup
Police pose with the seal pup
seal pup
Police turned the deal pup over to marine biologists

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites