East End Wedding Guide: Something Different Party Rental

If you’re looking for something different while planning your big Hamptons wedding, the area certainly has options. Come to think of it, Seth Stern of Something Different Party Rental may be just the guy to offer some advice on the matter.

How does Something Different’s Event Shoppe in Southampton make a difference in the services you’re able to provide to Hamptons clients?

Our Special Event Shoppe is “old school” when it comes to our philosophy of hospitality and hosting events. Our recipe for success is achieving the vision of our clients with our commitment to service excellence and our approach to event execution.

Our name implies we are “Something Different,” something exceptional, representing excellence: excellence in the level of service, excellence in the quality and variety of products and excellence in the value of services and products.

When working out the budget of a wedding, which aspect do you think is most worth going “all out” on and how can Something Different help with that?

It all begins with attentive listening to the vision and aspirations of the host to ensure that we achieve, prioritize and manage their vision/expectations within budget. Some prioritize culinary as the most important while for others, it is about the look and feel of event design. For some, it is all about the venue and location and others just want to have fun and focus on entertainment. Every event is “Something Different.”

We are a one-stop Special Event Shoppe, utilizing our resource directory of products and services and exceeding expectations at every level of budgeting. Bottom line: From soup to nuts, make us your first stop!

What are some ways Something Different goes the extra mile to make a couple’s wedding day a truly magical experience?

It’s about leadership and teamwork, commitment and knowledge, skills and abilities, but mostly it’s being dedicated to the joy of life. It’s about making the host and guests feel special from beginning to end — loving it every step of the way!

