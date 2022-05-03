Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Three more East End farms — two on the North Fork and one in the Hamptons — have gotten the green light from New York State to start growing adult-use recreational marijuana, officials said.

The state Cannabis Control Board granted conditional cultivator licenses to Oregon Road Organics in Cutchogue and WJF Farms in Peconic at its May 19 meeting, and Bridgehampton Loam LLC on May 5.

“We’re excited to continue to advance the seeding opportunity initiative,” state Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Chris Alexander told the CCB. “We’re moving quickly, knowing that the growing season is short, and wanting our farmers to take full advantage of that season.”

To date, 146 farms have been granted conditional licenses, including seven on Long Island, with most of the local licensees on the East End. Recreational marijuana dispensaries, however, have yet to be licensed.

As Dan’s Papers has reported, Riverhead-based Plant Connection, East End Flower Farm and Route 27 Hopyard in Center Moriches previously won licenses.