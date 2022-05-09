Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Summer is right around the corner and there is no better way to celebrate than toasting the Dan’s Taste Summer Series, presented by Yieldstreet, the Hamptons’ premier annual food and drink parties.

The series kicks off with the ever-popular Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons in which Hamptons’ top chefs serve up delicious dishes to guests in a luxe setting at EHP Resort & Marina. Chefs include those leading the kitchens at EHP Resort & Marina, Gurney’s Resorts, Calissa, Ruschmeyers, Carissa’s Bakery, Old Stove Pub, Manna at Lobster Inn, Union Sushi & Steak, Newlight Breadworks and PopUpBagels. The event will be held from 7–10 p.m. on Thursday, June 9. This year the event will be a fun walk-around party with plenty of seating and views of the sun setting over East Hampton.

The second party in the series will be Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork, celebrating the bounty of the region’s fresh farm- and sea-to-table ingredients. Participating chefs and wineries include aMano, Latin Fuzion Restaurant, Chef Frank’s Market, Main Road Biscuit Co., McCall Wines, Rugged Jack’s, The Halyard at Sound View Greenport, The Chequit, Southold General, Claudio’s, Jamesport Vineyards, Borghese Vineyard & Winery, Ellen’s on Front, The Preston House & Hotel, RGNY, Pindar Vineyards, Insatiable Eats, Peconic Bay Vineyards and Raphael Wine. The event will be held from 6:30–10 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at Atlantis Banquets and Events in Riverhead.

Next up will be Dan’s Rosé Soirée in which the world’s finest rosé wines will be available for tasting along with sampling of delicious bites from the East End’s top chefs and restaurants. That event will be held from 7–10 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 at The Muses in Southampton.

The Dan’s Taste Summer Series, presented by Yieldstreet, culminates in the newly revamped signature weekend featuring annual favorite Dan’s GrillHampton on Friday, August 5 and the inaugural Dan’s Bubbles on Saturday, August 6, both of which will be hosted at The Bridgehampton Museum in Bridgehampton.

In addition to Yieldstreet as a presenting sponsor, sponsors include Tito’s Vodka, BMW, Dime Community Bank, Angel’s Envy, Piccinini Bros., White Claw and LaCroix. The Dan’s Taste Summer Series, presented by Yieldstreet, is hosted by Schneps Events, a division of Dan’s Papers parent company Schneps Media.

Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and more information.