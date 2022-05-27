Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Memorial Day weekend isn’t just for grownups! Get out and about with your kids and enjoy these family friendly events over this holiday weekend, May 28–31, 2022.

Top 5 Family Events To Check Out This Week

Things That Move Storytime

Saturday, May 28, 11 a.m.

Your child can drive, sail, or fly on over to the John Jermain Memorial Library, where they will learn about all of the different ways they can be transported from one place to another. The event will take place in the children’s room and no registration is required.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Gyotaku Fish Printing

Saturday, May 28, 5–7 p.m.

Your little angler won’t want to miss their chance to create their own fish print using rubber fish, paint and rice paper at Hither Hills State Park Campground. Paint is non-toxic and the program is open to kids of all ages.

164 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. allevents.in/montauk/gyotaku-fish-printing/10000327288146657

Bubble Bash & Color Fun Experience

Sunday, May 29, noon

You and your little one will be popping on over to East End Arts, where artists, musicians and street painters are all part of the fun. Activities are family-friendly and sponsored by local businesses.

East Main Street, Riverhead. eastendarts.org/programs/community-mosaic-street-painting-festival

Memorial Day Weekend at Harbes Farm

Saturday–Monday, May 28–30

Your little celebrants won’t want to miss out on all the delicious festivities at Harbes Farm, which include a barnyard, pig races, bounce pillows and a ’Lil Farmers Playland. Parents will enjoy the 100-year-old wine barn, concession stand and live music.

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7614, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Shake & Make Music

Tuesday, May 31, 10:30–11 a.m.

You and your little groover from birth to 3 years old can boogie on over to the East Hampton Library, where you’ll enjoy egg shakers, bells and your favorite songs. The event is free but sign-up is required.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0022, easthamptonlibrary.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Amber Waves Farm

Your kiddos will love this family-friendly farm that features more than 350 varieties of veggies, herbs and fresh-cut flowers. You’ll also enjoy a market cafe featuring a special kids’ menu and bakery.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Amagansett Youth Park

Your kiddos can hop, skip and jump over to the Amagansett Youth Park in the rain or shine of spring. The facilities include picnic tables, a roller-skating rink and a playground. On a rainy day, head into the clubhouse for the indoor play area and toddler arts center.

206 Town Lane, East Hampton. ehamptonny.gov/facilities/facility/details/Amagansett-Youth-Park-60

Bostwick’s Chowder House

A Hamptons family favorite, Bostwick’s Chowder House is now open for the season with a guppy menu and plenty of lobster rolls and cocktails for parents. Outdoor seating is available.

277 Pantigo Road, East Hampton. 631-324-1111, bostwickschowderhouse.com

Buddhaberry

Enjoy delicious ice-cream smash-ups, Belgian waffles, edible cookie dough and crepes at this frozen family favorite. More health-conscious visitors will appreciate the smoothies and acai bowls.

125 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-808-3888, buddhaberry.com

Elisabeth A. Morton National Wildlife Refuge

The Morton Refuge is a special Hamptons outdoor destination, located on the 187 acres separating the Noyac and Little Peconic Bays. Your little ones can hike while viewing deer, chipmunks and frogs. This time of year, you can also see piping plovers, a threatened species of seabird, as it arrives for nesting.

2595 Noyac Road, Sag Harbor. 631-725-7598, fws.gov/refuge/elizabeth-alexandra-morton

Havens Beach Park

Welcome summer with a playground, gazebo and bathrooms right on the beach in Sag Harbor. Kiddos can enjoy some beautiful scenery while they play.

Havens Beach Road, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0222, sagharborchamber.com/vendors/havens-beach

Long Island Aquarium

A popular destination for native Long Islanders as well as visitors, the Long Island Aquarium offers bustling indoor exhibits that include an Amazon Rainforest, Amphibian Alley and, of course, your favorite swimmy friends. You’ll also enjoy outdoor exhibits that include Ancient Reptile Ruins and Creatures of the Night.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Quogue Wildlife Refuge

Your little nature lover can explore critters living in forests and ponds as well as view a beautiful butterfly garden. There’s also a nature gift shop kids can check out on the weekends from noon–4 p.m.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

South Fork Natural History Museum

Introduce your curious child to the wonders of nature through recreated natural habitat exhibits, floor-to-ceiling murals and touch tanks with sea stars, crabs and urchins. The museum is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Southampton Golf Range

Check out this 18-hole mini-golf course complete with batting cages and a driving range. You can also stop by the snack bar for some classic burgers and fries.

699 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, hamptonminigolf.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.