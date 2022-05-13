Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Sybil Shainwald, Women’s Health Lawyer

Sybil Shainwald
Sybil Shainwald

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 79: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Sybil Shainwald, legendary women’s health lawyer. She is an attorney specializing in women’s health law and an activist for women’s health reform. She has represented thousands of women and their children in individual and class action suits against manufacturers of harmful drugs, devices and procedures.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Sybil Shainwald, Women’s Health Lawyer – Episode 79

