Get Ready to Rock & Laugh at Suffolk Theater for Summer 2022

The Suffolk Theater is easily the biggest performance venue on the North Fork, which means their summer lineup is sure to be exciting. Check out what’s in store.

Memorial Day weekend begins with a high-energy rock concert featuring BoDeans on Saturday, May 28. And on Sunday, That ’70s Band will revive the sounds of The Commodores, The Sunshine Band and other icons of the era.

June kicks off with Broadway Spotlight — which showcases the talents of five stars of the stage, as selected by New York casting director/producer Stephen DeAngelis — on Saturday, June 4. Then on June 5, Stan Zizka’s Del-Satins will perform hits like their 1962 song “Teardrops Follow Me.” On June 11, Max Weinberg’s Jukebox gives the audience a chance to participate with a highly interactive and energetic performance of crowd-chosen songs, next on Sunday, June 12, Jake Shimabukuro proves there’s no genre he can’t play on his trusty ukulele.

On Friday, June 17, Suffolk Theater presents a never-before-seen footage screening of Jimi Hendrix, Prince, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Winder, Michael Jackson and other music icons in a Juneteenth Tribute to the Heroes of Black Music. That Saturday, The Moondogs pay tribute to the legendary Sir Paul McCartney on his 80th birthday with note-for-note renditions of his greatest hits, and Sunday, June 19 is A Night of Soul with Brian Owens, a Grammy-nominated artist.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy swings over to Suffolk Theater on Friday, June 24, with their vibrant fusion of jazz, swing and dixieland. The following day, acclaimed comedian Robert Klein will have the audience in stitches with his unique brand of comedy stylings. Then on Thursday, June 30, Forever Ray will bring the spirit and sound of the late, great Ray Charles to Riverhead.

July gets rolling with Masters of the Telecaster G.E. Smith and Jim Weider on Saturday, July 3. Next up is Don Felder, former lead guitarist of The Eagles, on Thursday, July 7, followed by the award-winning 17-piece Glenn Crytzer Orchestra on July 8 and an extra special live theater performance of Love Letters, starring Mercedes Ruehl and Harris Yulin, on July 9. The Doo Wop Project will take audiences on a journey through the history of a pivotal genre on Saturday, July 16, and that Sunday, Albert Cummings will burst onto the Suffolk Theater stage with his unmistakable blues rock sound.

On Saturday, July 23, The Linda Ronstadt Experience will showcase the songs that made Ronstadt famous. Then on Friday, July 29, Kasim Sulton’s UTOPIA will feature the many Utopia songs Sulton can be heard in. On Saturday, July 30, John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band will show off the talent that made the Eddie & The Cruisers movie soundtrack go triple platinum, and The High Kings of Ireland will play out the month on July 31.

The August lineup begins promptly on Monday, August 1 with Vegas Edwards Twins starring two brother and, through the power of makeup illusions, 100 stars including Cher, Billy Joel, Barbra Streisand, Andrea Bocelli and many others. Channeling the sound of jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt, Django Festival All-Stars will rock the stage on Tuesday, August 2. Comedy legend Rob Schneider returns to Suffolk Theater on Thursday, August 4, and in a one-two punch of funny, Riverhead will learn on Friday, August 5 that, according to comedian Mike Delamont, God Is a Scottish Drag Queen.

Billy Joel’s band The Lords of 52nd Street will wow the audience on Saturday, August 13, and the Atlanta Rhythm Section will showcase their classic Southern rock sound on Sunday, August 14. The final August show announced currently is The Neil Diamond Experience, a one-of-a-kind tribute to a musical icon, on Friday, August 19.

The Suffolk Theater is located at 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. For tickets and more information visit suffolktheater.com.