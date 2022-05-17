Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Rosé is the official drink of summer in the Hamptons, or it might as well be official, so what then would be official sweet treat? Baked by Melissa and Wölffer Estate may have created the answer: Summer in a Cupcake.

Baked by Melissa has paired their signature line of bite-sized, handcrafted cupcakes with Wölffer’s popular Summer in a Bottle rosé for a confection that will please East End oenophiles and dessert lovers alike. The rosé-flavored cupcake is part of the Summer in a Cupcake collection, which offers five other cupcake flavors — Caramel Cone, Red Velvet, Cookie Dough, Electric Tie-Dye, and Chocolate & Sprinkles — and hits stores on Monday, May 23.

All flavors were chosen to complement the notes of Wölffer’s recently debuted Summer in a Bottle Côtes de Provence rosé, a classically fragrant and lively wine that pairs beautifully with vibrant and sweet flavors.

“Baked by Melissa goes beyond just cupcakes. We’re all about creating memorable moments with our bite-sized treats. I want people to enjoy our cupcakes with family and friends, to celebrate even life’s smallest moments, and create lasting memories,” Baked by Melissa founder, CEO and namesake Melissa Ben-Ishay says of her delightful little bites. “Through our collaboration with Wölffer, we found a way to package the flavors and memories of summer for our customers to enjoy whether in the Hamptons at Wölffer Wine Stand or at their home across the country with a crisp glass of rosé.”

SUMMER IN A CUPCAKE AT WÖLFFER WINE STAND

Speaking of the Wölffer Estate Wine Stand — considered by many as “the place to be on Friday and Saturday nights during the summer” — the popular pitstop for wine and cider pickups will be selling the Summer in a Cupcake collection throughout the lovely season between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

The mini cupcakes, which come wrapped in a custom sleeve featuring Wölffer’s now-iconic Summer in a Bottle artwork, are available in packs of 6 ($9) or 25 ($34), and will also be available on bakedbymelissa.com for nationwide shipping, and in select Baked by Melissa stores.

In support of this new partnership, Wölffer Wine Stand in Sagaponack (3312 Montauk Highway) is hosting a wine and cupcake tasting party on Saturday, July 16 from 2–6 p.m. Ben-Ishay and Wölffer chief brand officer and co-owner Joey Wölffer will be at the Wine Stand for the free, family-friendly event, complete with live music by Cal Kehoe, lawn games, face painting and more at the family owned and operated vineyard.

“What’s better than cupcakes and wine?” Joey Wölffer asks, adding, “As a woman in a predominantly male-dominated industry, I love supporting other women in business. Partnering with Melissa has enabled something creative and fun for all ages.”

Based in NYC, Ben-Ishay founded Baked by Melissa in 2008 after being fired from her job in advertising. Following her idea that people should be able to taste a variety of flavors without a post-dessert guilt trip, she launched her company making bite-sized cupcakes and macarons. Today, 14 years later, she’s sold more than 200 million cupcakes and Baked by Melissa has grown to 13 stores and they’re shipping nationwide.

It seems more than likely that folks will be lining up to try Summer in a Cupcake this season, and Wölffer regularly sells out of their celebrated rosés, so don’t miss your chance to visit the Wölffer Wine Stand (wolffer.com) or check out Baked by Melissa at bakedbymelissa.com, and find out if this truly is the official sweet treat of summer in the Hamptons!