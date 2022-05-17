WHBPAC 2022 Season: What a Wonderful Summer of Stars

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center is pulling out all the stops this year with a lineup of stellar musical and comedy acts. Tickets are on sale well in advance, so if you’re interested in seeing a particular show — do not wait.

WHBPAC JUNE SHOWS

June begins with a performance by saxophonist extraordinaire Kenny G on Saturday, June 4. On Sunday, June 12, Paul Anka returns to WHBPAC for his highly anticipated tour Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Songs, My Way. Saturday, June 18 sees 16-time Grammy nominee Brian McKnight hits the stage with his classic songs like “Anytime” and “I Want You.”

WHBPAC JULY SHOWS

The July lineup starts strong with Whitney Cummings and her new Touch Me comedy tour on Friday, July 1. The following night, Dave Mason, formerly of Traffic and solo since 1969, will perform songs from his three gold albums. Celisse caps off July Fourth weekend on Sunday, July 3 with a performance showing off her abilities as a multi-instrumentalist and spoken word artist.

On Sunday, July 10, Stephen Marley, son of the legendary Bob Marley and a multi Grammy-winning singer-songwriter in his own right, will wow the Westhampton audience. Four-time Grammy-winning blues and Americana artist Keb’ Mo’ returns to WHBPAC on Saturday, July 16, and that Sunday, Broadway leading lady and HBO’s The Gilded Age star Kelli O’Hara will grace the stage with a spectacular performance.

The following weekend, iconic late night funny man Jay Leno takes center stage for an unforgettable show on July 23. Then on Sunday, July 24, Taj Mahal proves that at age 80, this multi-Grammy winner shows no signs of slowing down.

Stand-up comedian Dave Attell, of Comedy Central’s Insomniac With Dave Attell, is up next on Friday, July 29, and he’s followed by Platinum-selling singer and actor Chris Isaak the following night. Rounding out July is singer-composer-actor Lyle Lovett and His Large Band on Sunday, July 41.

WHBPAC AUGUST SHOWS

The good times continue into August with master of the Great American Songbook Michael Feinstein on Saturday, August 6 and comic-you-need-to-know Tim Dillon on Sunday, August 7. Wildly popular American instrumental artist Chris Botti will showcase his talents on Sunday, August 14.

It’s fun to stay at the WHBPAC when the Village People are performing, so you won’t want to miss this international sensation on Friday, August 19. Emmy, Tony and SAG Award nominee Norm Lewis can be seen in countless roles across Broadway and television, as well as on the Westhampton stage on Friday, August 26.

Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot will rock the house that Saturday, and then actor-comedian-writer Tom Segura, one of the biggest names in the comedy business, brings this jam-packed month to a close on Sunday, August 28.

WHBPAC SEPTEMBER SHOWS

WHBPAC will end the summer with a bang on Labor Day weekend with Savage Pianos on Friday, September 2; That Mowtown Band on September 3; and Las Vegas comedy mainstay Rita Rudner.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center is located at 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. For tickets and more information visit whbpac.org.