Arrest Made in Case of Riverhead Teen Found Dead Behind Home

A teenager was arrested Friday for allegedly killing a Riverhead boy more than two years after the victim’s skeletal remains were found in Centereach, Suffolk County police said.

John Mann Jr., 19, of Centereach, was charged with second-degree murder for the death of Henry Hernandez, then 16, of Riverhead, police said.

Homicide Squad detectives said a 911 caller reported finding the victim’s remains behind a home on Jay Road in Centereach on March 15, 2020. The boy was “a victim of violence” believed to be dead for approximately one year prior to the discovery, according to investigators.

Mann is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at the Suffolk County court in Riverhead.