The East End offers fun, enrichment and culture for kids and the whole family this weekend, June 4–5, 2022 — plus 10 reliable, go-to family venues in the Hamptons and North Fork.

Top 5 Family Events to Check Out This Weekend

Saturday Run Club

Saturday, June 4, 8 a.m.

Kiddos of all ages can meet up in East Hampton to run with like-minded young people. The pace and routes will depend upon those in attendance. No RSVP is required.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

Quogue Wildlife Refuge Show

Saturday, June 4, 12 and 1:30 p.m.

Your little explorer can learn about animals at the Montauk Point Lighthouse. When you’re done, take the time to explore the museum, climb the lighthouse and visit the gift shop.

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2544, montaukhistoricalsociety.org/montauk-point-lighthouse

Community Day at The Watermill Center

Saturday, June 4, 3–6 p.m.

Parents and children can enjoy this enlightening afternoon at The Watermill Center which includes performances, scavenger hunts and workshops. Tickets start at $15 but children ages 11 and younger can be admitted for $5.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

North Meets South: Farms, Food and Drink Festival

Sunday, June 5, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Head on over to the Tanger Outlets in Riverhead, where you’ll enjoy lots of shopping as well as gyros, oysters, tacos, beer and wine. Kids and teen entertainment, as well as animals, will also be a part of the fun. North Meets South is a day-long promotion of the farm-to-table movement.

1770 West Main Street, Riverhead. nofoeventco.com

Take It & Make It: Father’s Day Felt Banner

Sunday-Saturday, June 4–11

Little crafters in grades K–3 can pick up their craft kit at the Westhampton Free Library and make something cool for Dad at home. Later on, share your craft with everyone by emailing [email protected]

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Agawam Park

Get your little ones out in the fresh air at Agawam Park, where parents will appreciate soft flooring and sturdy equipment. Enjoy beautiful water views and plenty to keep even toddlers busy. Picnic tables, restrooms and parking are all available.

Pond Lane and Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonvillage.org/Facilities/Facility/Details/Agawam-Park-2

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and creating your own farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. Mini-golf is free with admission! This season, however, you’ll need to call ahead of time to make a reservation.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Coopers Beach

Grab your bucket and pail and head on over to Coopers Beach, which gets high marks from parents thanks to its clean sand, close bathrooms and tasty snack bar. You can also rent chairs and umbrellas while your kiddos enjoy the perfectly sized waves.

268 Meadow Lane, Southampton. southamptonvillage.org/facilities/facility/details/coopersbeach-6

Downs Farm Preserve

Bring your little explorers over to Main Road in Cutchogue, where Downs Farm preserve is located directly across from Pelligrini Vineyards. Your kiddos can enjoy nature trails, nesting birds and butterflies in a beautiful environment.

23800 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-765-1283, southoldtownny.gov/266/Downs-Farm-Preserve

The Fudge Company

Take your little sweet teeth over to the Fudge Company, which offers a delicious assortment of ice cream, toppings, saltwater taffy and penny candies.

67 Main Street, Southampton. 631-283-8108, southamptonfudgecompany.com

Garden of Eve Farm

Swing on over to the Garden of Eve Farm, where young nature-lovers can enjoy a Fun Fields Play Area as well as a Farm Tour that includes collecting eggs, caring for chickens and harvesting crops. Parents will love the Brewery and Farm Café with hot menu service.

4558 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com

Hellenic Snack Bar

Parents love this Greek eatery with breezy outdoor seating and plenty of burgers and apps to keep the kids happy. Fine wines, sodas and milkshakes mean that grown-ups and little ones can wash their meal down in style.

5145 Main Road, East Marion. 631-477-0138, thehellenic.com

Southampton Golf Range

Check out this 18-hole mini-golf course complete with batting cages and a driving range. You can also stop by the snack bar for some classic burgers and fries.

699 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, hamptonminigolf.com

Tick Tock Mini Golf

This classic mini-golf course is located at the Drossos Motel, where kiddos can also enjoy a snack bar with classic American favorites. Parents can sample an Asian-American-style menu while they relax and look on, or get in on the fun with their junior golfers.

69125 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-1334, drossosmotel.com

Whale’s Tale

If you’re looking for an outdoor adventure with the kiddos, hop on the ferry and head over to the Whale’s Tale on Shelter Island. Little ones will enjoy mini-golf, indoor games and ice cream, while parents will appreciate the coffee selection.

3 Ram Island Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-1839, shelterislandwhalestale.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.