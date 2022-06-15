2 Hamptons Blazes Burn 5 Houses, Leave 1 Dead

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A man was killed in a Northampton house fire four days after a massive blaze destroyed a Bridgehampton home and damaged three neighboring houses, authorities said.

In the Northampton case, Southampton Town Police officers and firefighters responded to a report of a blaze on Wildwood Trail but were unable to enter the fully engulfed structure at 12:44 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, police said.

After the Riverhead Fire Department extinguished the flames, a body was found in the home, police said. The body was taken to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office for confirmation of identification.

That fire came after a house fire on Fair Hills Lane in Bridgehampton reported at 10:20 p.m. on Friday, June 10 resulted in one house being gutted while a neighboring home was severely damaged, a third home was moderately damaged, and a fourth had minor damage, police said. There were no reported injuries in Friday’s fire.

The causes of both fires are under investigation. The Northampton fire was ruled non-criminal.

The Northampton fire occurred within hours of another fatal house fire in West Babylon that left a 71-year-old woman dead and her daughter injured.