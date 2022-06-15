The Scoop

2 Hamptons Blazes Burn 5 Houses, Leave 1 Dead

By
0
comments
Posted on
A Bridgehampton fire spread to four homes on Friday, June 10, 2022.
A Bridgehampton fire spread to four homes on Friday, June 10, 2022.

A man was killed in a Northampton house fire four days after a massive blaze destroyed a Bridgehampton home and damaged three neighboring houses, authorities said.

In the Northampton case, Southampton Town Police officers and firefighters responded to a report of a blaze on Wildwood Trail but were unable to enter the fully engulfed structure at 12:44 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, police said.

After the Riverhead Fire Department extinguished the flames, a body was found in the home, police said. The body was taken to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office for confirmation of identification.

That fire came after a house fire on Fair Hills Lane in Bridgehampton reported at 10:20 p.m. on Friday, June 10 resulted in one house being gutted while a neighboring home was severely damaged, a third home was moderately damaged, and a fourth had minor damage, police said. There were no reported injuries in Friday’s fire.

The causes of both fires are under investigation. The Northampton fire was ruled non-criminal.

The Northampton fire occurred within hours of another fatal house fire in West Babylon that left a 71-year-old woman dead and her daughter injured.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites