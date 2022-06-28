Man Dies in Fire at James Maguire Antiques in Hampton Bays

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A fire at Hampton Bays business James Maguire Antiques on Sunday night, June 26 led to the death of a resident of the building.

Southampton Town Emergency Dispatch Center received a call about a structure fire at 94 West Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays at approximately 10:19 p.m. on Sunday.

Several patrol units arrived on scene to find what police described as a “fully involved fire” on the first floor of the two-story house that had been converted for retail use. Personnel from Hampton Bays Fire Department — which is located just across the street and just a few houses east of the shop at 69 West Montauk Highway — and Hampton Bays Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded.

When the fire was extinguished, one male victim, identified as 54-year-old Peter Maguire, was found inside on the second floor of the premises. Having suffered life-threatening injuries, Maguire was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center via Hampton Bays Ambulance, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

Southampton Town Police detectives were on scene as well as members of the Suffolk County Arson Squad. No criminality is suspected.

On Tuesday, the shop’s rear first-floor windows had been boarded up, but black staining could be seen from fire and soot crawling up the side of the building, which otherwise looked surprisingly intact from the outside.

James Maguire Antiques is well known locally for its assortment of home furnishings and decorative treasures, which are usually displayed along the sidewalk in front of the store.