Something to Wine About: McCall Wines 2021 Marjorie’s Rosé

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

One thing that’s been made abundantly clear this summer is that the Long Island region has no shortage of amazing rosés. This one, Marjorie’s Rosé — named for Marjorie McCall, McCall Wines founder Russ McCall’s mother — is yet another absolutely stunning example of an exceptional Long Island rosé. The sustainably farmed grapes for this wine are hand picked and crushed with a very short skin contact time to impart the lovely pale pink color of this rosé.

Marjorie’s Rosé is so soft, smooth and easily drinkable, the one problem you may have with it is how fast it disappears from your glass.

The rosé is created with a combination of 51% syrah and 49% merlot. It is fruit forward and filled with the flavors of black cherry and ripe raspberry.

The wine is fermented in stainless steel and aged for three months before bottling. While this wine is perfect for picnics and barbecues, it’s sophisticated enough for seafood dinners, lobster, shrimp, oysters, and clams. It’s also a perfect complement for light summer dishes like salads and fruits.

This wine drinks wonderfully on its own, too. The bottle is elegant, and the wine is the color of a lovely summer sunset. Don’t let the easy-opening screw top fool you, Marjorie’s Rosé would make a fantastic gift for any discerning rosé lover.

The hardest thing to believe about this wine is the price. At only $20, Marjorie’s Rosé drinks well above its price point. This is a great wine to stock up on whether it’s for bringing to outdoor events or to enjoy on rainy summer nights inside.

Bottle pictured is 2020. Wine sampled was 2021.

For more on McCall Wines, visit mccallwines.com.