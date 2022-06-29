Something to Wine About: New CANette Rosés

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Something really worth whining about right now are gas prices. Watching as they skyrocket can really put a damper on summer road trips. One might think flying is the way to go these days, until watching the news and seeing flight after flight get canceled.

What might give some solace is enjoying a staycation. Even if the only flamingos you see this summer are the blow-up kind, here’s a novel idea: One of the most fun ways you can start turning your backyard into an island oasis can be with your beverage. After all, Long Island is an island, right?

There are two rosé wine spritzers from the Chronicle Wines collective’s CANette brand that can instantly give your backyard pool or a local beach, tropical appeal — CANette Rosé Wine Spritzer Watermelon + Yuzu, and CANette Rosé Wine Spritzer Pomegranate + Lime.

Yuzu, by the way, looks a bit like a lumpy lemon, or lime, and the flavor is a hybrid of lemon, lime and grapefruit. The yuzu, combined with watermelon’s ability to call forward all those wonderfully youthful summer memories, and the lovely wine in the CANette rosé, makes this spritzer fabulously exotic tasting. Exactly what’s called for if an exotic locale isn’t in the cards.

The CANette Rosé Wine Spritzer Pomegranate + Lime is the other wonderful, fun-in-the-sun, go-to for any nearby getaway — even if it’s just getting away from work. The pomegranate is delicious, and the lime keeps the flavor lively and fresh.

Both CANette spritzers are only 6% alcohol, no added sugar, no artificial flavoring, and gluten-free.

They retail for $24 for a four pack, making this an easily affordable alternative to a canceled flight or taking out a mortgage for a few tanks of gas.

To learn more about the Chronicle Wines collective, visit chroniclewines.co.