Make the most of your summer on the North Fork with enriching and exciting events and activities this weekend and beyond, June 11–14, 2022.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Rob Europe at Terra Vite Vineyard

Saturday, June 11, 1–5 p.m.

Enjoy the dreamy acoustic sounds of Rob Europe, a native of the North Fork’s own Southold. He’ll provide a lovely soundtrack while you enjoy the views at Terra Vite Vineyard.

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox

Saturday, June 11, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to become one of the interactive audience members in Max Weinberg’s entertaining performance. You’ll pick from a setlist of over 300 songs that will then be played live! Enjoy choosing from your favorite classic rock and pop tunes throughout the decades.

118 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

The Atlantics at Jason’s Vineyard

Sunday, June 12, 1–5 p.m.

Enjoy some of your favorite covers by The Atlantics while soaking in the beautiful scenery and delicious bubbly at Jason’s Vineyard.

1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Havens Farmers Market

Saturday, June 11, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Get out in the sun and soak up some local flavor at Havens Farmers Market, where vendors will be selling homegrown veggies, newly baked goods and fresh-caught seafood.

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

Classic Guided Wine Country Tour

Saturday, June 11, 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Enjoy an invigorating jaunt through The North Shore’s bucolic wine country. This tour includes a stroll through the charming shops and restaurants of Love Lane, visits to local farm stands and delightful olive oil and vinegar tastings. While you’ll enjoy privileged access to the world-renown vineyards of the North Fork, you’ll need to purchase your own bubbly.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck.631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com

Hallock State Preserve Hike

Tuesday, June 14, 10 a.m.–noon

Enjoy a guided tour of the 225 acres of shorefront park that is the Hallock State Preserve. Parking is $8 or free with an Empire Pass.

6062 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Tour and Tasting With Little Ram Oyster Company

Saturday, June 11, 3–4:30 p.m.

Join the Peconic Land Trust and Little Ram Oyster Company to learn about all of the steps involved in bringing delicious oysters from the sea to your table. Your ticket price of $20 includes a tasty sample and a glass of wine.

61600 Main Road, Southold. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Paint & Sip June 2022

Sunday, June 12, 1:30–3:30 p.m.

Enjoy painting two colorful glasses in a cheerful nautical theme at Pindar Vineyards. The cost of $40 includes all materials. Wine will be available for purchase by glass or bottle.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Carolyn Conrad: Affirmation of Place

On view through July 10

You won’t want to skip the first solo exhibition by Sag Harbor artist Carolyn Conrad. It features three progressive series of photographs, paintings and drawings that use the “house” as an inspiration and subject.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Once on This Island

On view through September 7

Don’t miss this special exhibit curated by Margaret Garrett featuring the works of Hamptons artists like Karen Arm and John Chamberlain. You can stop by for viewing Wednesdays–Fridays from 10 a.m.–2 p.m., or on Sunday from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Visits are also available by appointment.

16 S Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.