PSEG-LI to Host Hearing on Greenbelt Cable

PSEG Long Island will host a public hearing June 28 on its proposal to bury power lines through a 5.2-mile stretch of a nature preserve in Sag Harbor.

The cable would run parallel to existing overhead power cables in a right of way that cuts through the Long Pond Greenbelt, a collection of coastal plain ponds and wetlands that are home to endangered species such as the tiger salamander.

The project has the potential to significantly disturb natural habitats and negatively impact protected species in the greenbelt, which is designated a “critical environmental area” by Southampton Town and Suffolk County, according to Suffolk Legislator Bridget Fleming (D-Noyac), who had a measure passed enabling the legislature to weigh in on the plan.

The utility said the new line is needed to ensure reliability. It will run between the Bridgehampton substation and the Buell substation in East Hampton.

The hearing will be livestreamed by LTV Studios at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28.