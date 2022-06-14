Compass Community Center Stonewall Ball Is Back for 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Compass Community Center is continuing to make doing good really fun with the return of the Stonewall Ball. South Florida’s premier LGBGTQ+ event of summer is celebrating its landmark 20th anniversary fundraising party at a new location on Saturday, June 25: the Cox Science Center and Aquarium (4801 Dreher Trail N) in West Palm Beach.

Themed as an “electric disco,” the 2022 Stonewall Ball will be an evening of food and drinks, a silent auction, live entertainment and an awards ceremony, all in the name of Pride for the LGBTQ+ community and their allies. There will be a VIP indoor reception as well as an outdoor dance party in an Electric Disco Forest.

Fay What?! & the Stonewall Ball

Hilarious radio and television personality Fay What?! (aka Fay Carmona) — an out and proud Latina diva who speaks her mind on any topic imaginable and is entertaining while doing it — is serving as the night’s Mistress of Ceremonies. With experience running a blog and YouTube channel, as a vocal animal advocate and owner of Fay’s Furry Animals, she’s no stranger to appearing at South Florida events and putting on a great show.

All funds raised at the Stonewall Ball will go towards the Compass Community Center, paying for programs such as HIV/AIDS insurance premiums, co-pay programs, peer-support groups, youth groups, transgender resources and support, mental/brain health services, free HIV testing, and cultural competency training for organizations of all sizes.

Compass Community Center – 35 Years of LGBTQ Support

Compass Community Center has been an integral part of the Palm Beach County LGBTQ+ community for 35 years. This is one of their many events throughout the year, such as the Palm Beach Pride celebration, block parties, drag shows and much more. Compass has additional big events coming up this year, including The Smart Ride, a charitable bike race where Compass Community Center serves as a participating agency and beneficiary; as well as a Transgender Day of Remembrance; and Cocktails for Compass.

The Stonewall Ball VIP Award and Cocktail Reception will commence at 7 p.m., and the electric disco dance party will start at 9 p.m. Come support Compass Community Center and enjoy this energy packed event for the LGBTQ+ community!

Ticket purchases and donations can be made at compassglcc.com.