Are you looking for a holistic approach to staying healthy? Are treatments for your aches, pains, or even diseases not working as effectively as you hoped? The upcoming webinar “Create Your Path To Optimal Health – Connect Your Mouth, Body, and Spirit” could be for you.

Dr. Gerry Curatola, founder of Rejuvenation Health and renowned biologic restorative and cosmetic dentist, and Dr. Tia Trivisonno, President of the New York Association of Naturopathic Physicians, will share their knowledge and advice during this virtual discussion.

Dr. Curatola and Dr. Trivisonno will address the factors that cause diseases in the body and why instead of solely treating the illness, it is important to focus on treating the person.

The experts will discuss how to unlock your “vital force,” which they say is important for overall health and wellbeing.

The webinar, hosted by Schneps Media, will take place at 1 p.m. on June 28. To register, please visit us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gjyiH-46TKWjw7BVQb4oLA.