The most fabulously influential individuals in the Hamptons and on the North Fork were honored Wednesday during the second annual Dan’s PowerList of the East End celebration at Giorgio’s Baiting Hollow.

Honorees include East End movers and shakers in the legal, art, fashion and media industries, to name a few. Schneps Media, the parent company of Dan’s Papers, recognizes those named for the continued commitment, impact, and influence they have sustained on the region over the past year.

“This event is incredible,” said Zach Erdem of 75 Main Group. “Everyone is having a great time. … I’m so excited. This is a big honor. For me, it’s a dream. Being recognized is a great feeling.”

He added that he is inspired by Schneps Media founding President Vicki Schneps.

“She is a very smart, incredible person and has a great personality,” he said. “She never stops. She is a great example.”

One-hundred percent of the evening’s raffle proceeds were donated to support the Heart of the Hamptons, a Southampton-based nonprofit that helps local people in need.

“It’s a great honor,” said Nick Cascio, co-owner of Giorgio’s. “We do a lot for local communities and support charity and philanthropy. Tonight was our chance to give back to our peers and colleagues. I am actually honored that our venue was chosen to host. It means a lot to myself and my partner, George Regini, to be able to host an event with such prestigious honorees from the East End.”

The list includes individuals who have made a significant impact in their field over the past year. Each one has played a role in making the East End the dynamic and thriving community it is today.

“Being out here for 20-something years makes me smile,” said Joe Gurrera, founding owner of Citarella. “[Being on the Power List] It is an accomplishment. [Most proud of] the brand and the name recognition. This is a beautiful spot. I’ve never been here before but it is a lovely setting. … it is just perfect. What is satisfying is being in Southampton, Bridgehampton, East Hampton and being a participant in each community and also the fact that we are doing philanthropic work with the East End Fund for children now. We’ve been successful and we always give back.”

The honorees are chosen based on their ability to effect change and make a positive difference in the community. Being named to the PowerList is a great honor and recognition of an individual’s dedication to making the East End a better place.

“Being in the business I’m in, in politics and elected office, it is always nice to get some accolades in a paper such as Dan’s Papers, because they have been a mainstay on the East End,” said New York State Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk). “They basically, I think, are the pinnacle of the local paper — how they really address local issues, community issues, although I’m sure their readership in Manhattan is probably more extensive on the East End because you have a lot of people who are living in the East End as well. It is a tremendous honor to be considered for the Power List and I’m grateful to be here.”

Sponsoring the event are the Miami Marlins, SterlingRisk Insurance, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, The White Room Gallery, DCG Group Media, Citarella, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, Saunders & Associates, Giogio’s, Pindar Vineyards and Ryan T. Kesner Architect P.C.

“I read Dan’s Papers loyally,” said Ari Ackerman, founder of Bunk1.com and a partner in the Miami Marlins. “I love Vicki. I love everything they do. She is a real force in the Hamptons, in Westhampton, on Long Island. She does amazing things.

“It is just a true honor and a real pleasure to be included [on the Power List] once again,” he continued while beaming with pride about the recent birth of his son. “I am very proud of all I’ve done. I love my business career, my company that I founded and ran for 20 years and I sold and now being a part of the group that owns the Marlins. But most importantly, the philanthropic work that I do is what I’m most proud of. I try to give back as much as I can — time and money — for the causes that I love.”

The honorees include:

Ari Ackerman, Partner, Miami Marlins

Dr. Yvette Aguiar, Town of Riverhead supervisor

Andrea Anthony, The Lobster Roll

Gina Argento, Broadway Stages

Storm Ascher, Superposition Gallery

Steve Bellone, Suffolk County Executive

Carl Benincasa, The Benincasa Group

James Bissett, Absolute Property Care

Michael Bonakdar, Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel

Kimberly Cammarata, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Vincenza Carovillano, BE[YOU]TIFUL

POWER TEAM Nick Cascio, Giorgio’s Baiting Hollow

Brian Scott Cohen, Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Roy Dalene, Telemark Inc.

Alethea Damianos-Conroy, Pindar Vineyards

Bryan Drago, Twomey Latham Shea Kelly Quartararo & Dubin LLP

Ian Duke, Southampton Social Club

Jordan Edwards, Mixology Clothing Company

Zach Erdem, 75 Main Group

Wendy Federman, Foolish Mortals Productions

Brian Finnegan, Todd Shapiro Associates Public Relations

Tina Glandian, Geragos & Geragos

Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg, Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery

Joe Gurrera, Citarella

Richie Hosein, Of The Art

George W. Hubbard, Jr., Mayor of Greenport Village

Salvatore J. Stile II, Alba Wheels Up International

Anthony Pancella III, Suffolk OTB

Aleksandra Kardwell, Hamptons Employment Agency

Mark Kravietz, ALINE Wealth

Frances Kweller, Esq., Kweller Prep Tutoring Hamptons

Frank MacKay, WABC Radio-Long Island Division

Joshua Manes, Josh Manes Architecture, PLLC

Andrea McCafferty, The White Room Gallery

Robert Misseri, Paws of War

Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Adrianna Nava, Compass

Kat O’Neill, The White Room Gallery

Joy Pak, Sun River Health

Sang Pak, MD, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital

David Pincus, MD, Pincus Plastic Surgery

Michael Pitsinos, NAIA Hamptons & Capri Southampton

Bryan Anthony Polite, Shinnecock Indian Nation

Jennifer Ponzini, Saunders Real Estate

Julie Ratner, Ed.D., The Ellen Hermanson Foundation

Dan Rattiner, Dan’s Papers founder

POWER TEAM: George Regini, Jr., Giorgio’s Baiting Hollow

Jack Richardson, Serhant

Dee Rivera, DCG Public Relations

Rabbi Marc Schneier, The Hampton Synagogue

Todd Shapiro, Todd Shapiro Associates Public Relations

Lewis Shenker, Gringer Appliances

Charlotte Smilovich, Cohen’s Fashion Optical

POWER COUPLE: David & Mona Sterling, SterlingRisk Insurance

Jonathan Tibett, ABC Stone

Dr. Errol D. Toulon, Jr., Sheriff, Suffolk County

Zachary Tunick, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Manny Vilar, Accabonac Strategies LLC

Marci Waterman, Esq., SterlingRisk Insurance

Fredric Weinbaum, MD, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital

Hal Zwick, Compass