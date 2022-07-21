The most fabulously influential individuals in the Hamptons and on the North Fork were honored Wednesday during the second annual Dan’s PowerList of the East End celebration at Giorgio’s Baiting Hollow.
Honorees include East End movers and shakers in the legal, art, fashion and media industries, to name a few. Schneps Media, the parent company of Dan’s Papers, recognizes those named for the continued commitment, impact, and influence they have sustained on the region over the past year.
“This event is incredible,” said Zach Erdem of 75 Main Group. “Everyone is having a great time. … I’m so excited. This is a big honor. For me, it’s a dream. Being recognized is a great feeling.”
He added that he is inspired by Schneps Media founding President Vicki Schneps.
“She is a very smart, incredible person and has a great personality,” he said. “She never stops. She is a great example.”
One-hundred percent of the evening’s raffle proceeds were donated to support the Heart of the Hamptons, a Southampton-based nonprofit that helps local people in need.
“It’s a great honor,” said Nick Cascio, co-owner of Giorgio’s. “We do a lot for local communities and support charity and philanthropy. Tonight was our chance to give back to our peers and colleagues. I am actually honored that our venue was chosen to host. It means a lot to myself and my partner, George Regini, to be able to host an event with such prestigious honorees from the East End.”
The list includes individuals who have made a significant impact in their field over the past year. Each one has played a role in making the East End the dynamic and thriving community it is today.
“Being out here for 20-something years makes me smile,” said Joe Gurrera, founding owner of Citarella. “[Being on the Power List] It is an accomplishment. [Most proud of] the brand and the name recognition. This is a beautiful spot. I’ve never been here before but it is a lovely setting. … it is just perfect. What is satisfying is being in Southampton, Bridgehampton, East Hampton and being a participant in each community and also the fact that we are doing philanthropic work with the East End Fund for children now. We’ve been successful and we always give back.”
The honorees are chosen based on their ability to effect change and make a positive difference in the community. Being named to the PowerList is a great honor and recognition of an individual’s dedication to making the East End a better place.
“Being in the business I’m in, in politics and elected office, it is always nice to get some accolades in a paper such as Dan’s Papers, because they have been a mainstay on the East End,” said New York State Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk). “They basically, I think, are the pinnacle of the local paper — how they really address local issues, community issues, although I’m sure their readership in Manhattan is probably more extensive on the East End because you have a lot of people who are living in the East End as well. It is a tremendous honor to be considered for the Power List and I’m grateful to be here.”
Sponsoring the event are the Miami Marlins, SterlingRisk Insurance, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, The White Room Gallery, DCG Group Media, Citarella, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, Saunders & Associates, Giogio’s, Pindar Vineyards and Ryan T. Kesner Architect P.C.
“I read Dan’s Papers loyally,” said Ari Ackerman, founder of Bunk1.com and a partner in the Miami Marlins. “I love Vicki. I love everything they do. She is a real force in the Hamptons, in Westhampton, on Long Island. She does amazing things.
“It is just a true honor and a real pleasure to be included [on the Power List] once again,” he continued while beaming with pride about the recent birth of his son. “I am very proud of all I’ve done. I love my business career, my company that I founded and ran for 20 years and I sold and now being a part of the group that owns the Marlins. But most importantly, the philanthropic work that I do is what I’m most proud of. I try to give back as much as I can — time and money — for the causes that I love.”
The honorees include:
Ari Ackerman, Partner, Miami Marlins
Dr. Yvette Aguiar, Town of Riverhead supervisor
Andrea Anthony, The Lobster Roll
Gina Argento, Broadway Stages
Storm Ascher, Superposition Gallery
Steve Bellone, Suffolk County Executive
Carl Benincasa, The Benincasa Group
James Bissett, Absolute Property Care
Michael Bonakdar, Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel
Kimberly Cammarata, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Vincenza Carovillano, BE[YOU]TIFUL
POWER TEAM Nick Cascio, Giorgio’s Baiting Hollow
Brian Scott Cohen, Guaranteed Rate Affinity
Roy Dalene, Telemark Inc.
Alethea Damianos-Conroy, Pindar Vineyards
Bryan Drago, Twomey Latham Shea Kelly Quartararo & Dubin LLP
Ian Duke, Southampton Social Club
Jordan Edwards, Mixology Clothing Company
Zach Erdem, 75 Main Group
Wendy Federman, Foolish Mortals Productions
Brian Finnegan, Todd Shapiro Associates Public Relations
Tina Glandian, Geragos & Geragos
Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg, Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery
Joe Gurrera, Citarella
Richie Hosein, Of The Art
George W. Hubbard, Jr., Mayor of Greenport Village
Salvatore J. Stile II, Alba Wheels Up International
Anthony Pancella III, Suffolk OTB
Aleksandra Kardwell, Hamptons Employment Agency
Mark Kravietz, ALINE Wealth
Frances Kweller, Esq., Kweller Prep Tutoring Hamptons
Frank MacKay, WABC Radio-Long Island Division
Joshua Manes, Josh Manes Architecture, PLLC
Andrea McCafferty, The White Room Gallery
Robert Misseri, Paws of War
Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Adrianna Nava, Compass
Kat O’Neill, The White Room Gallery
Joy Pak, Sun River Health
Sang Pak, MD, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital
David Pincus, MD, Pincus Plastic Surgery
Michael Pitsinos, NAIA Hamptons & Capri Southampton
Bryan Anthony Polite, Shinnecock Indian Nation
Jennifer Ponzini, Saunders Real Estate
Julie Ratner, Ed.D., The Ellen Hermanson Foundation
Dan Rattiner, Dan’s Papers founder
POWER TEAM: George Regini, Jr., Giorgio’s Baiting Hollow
Jack Richardson, Serhant
Dee Rivera, DCG Public Relations
Rabbi Marc Schneier, The Hampton Synagogue
Todd Shapiro, Todd Shapiro Associates Public Relations
Lewis Shenker, Gringer Appliances
Charlotte Smilovich, Cohen’s Fashion Optical
POWER COUPLE: David & Mona Sterling, SterlingRisk Insurance
Jonathan Tibett, ABC Stone
Dr. Errol D. Toulon, Jr., Sheriff, Suffolk County
Zachary Tunick, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Manny Vilar, Accabonac Strategies LLC
Marci Waterman, Esq., SterlingRisk Insurance
Fredric Weinbaum, MD, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital
Hal Zwick, Compass