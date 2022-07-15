Historic Artists’ Sites of Long Island Website Launches

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

It should come as no surprise to anyone that the East End has been a haven for artists known round the world, but what some may not know is that even further west, Long Island has long cultivated an influential art scene. Through a grant from the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation (RDLGF), the Heckscher Museum of Art and RDLGF recently launched a website devoted to shining a spotlight on these hotspots of artistic inspiration: Historic Artists’ Sites of Long Island at lihistoricartistssites.org.

“​The Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation was founded to promote the advancement of regional history. RDLGF encourages our 501(c)(3) historic stewards to work together sharing their stories,” says Kathryn M. Curran, executive director of the RDLGF. “We strongly believe in linking historic sites thematically as means to engage the public and broaden awareness. These collaborations increase each organization’s sustainability by reaching out to new audiences.”

The website, developed by Graphic Image Group Inc., serves as an easy-to-access online guide for Long Island visitors and residents looking to learn more about where revered local artists lived and worked. The homes and studios of the great landscape and genre painters, abstract expressionists and modernists are open for virtual visits any time, allowing art lovers to experience the surroundings that inspired immeasurable creativity. In addition to the compelling history of each art site, the website offers all the necessary contact, parking and ticket info, and more.

“RDLGF’s creation of Historic Artists’ Sites of Long Island offers the public an artist’s house tour that spans Long Island. This website is a ‘one-stop’ information portal celebrating Long Island’s artistic heritage,” Curran says. “Its user may plan a day or longer of exploration. It also offers the most current information on each site’s events and upcoming programs, hopefully encouraging membership and support.”

The artist locations listed at the time of launch, many of which are recognized in the National Register of Historic Places, include:

Arthur Dove and Helen Torr Cottage of the Heckscher Museum of Art

30 Centershore Road, Centerport

Artists Arthur Dove (1880–1946) and Helen Torr (1886–1967)

The Arts Center at Duck Creek

127 Squaw Road, Springs

Artist John Little (1907–1984)

The Art Barge of the D’Amico Institute

110 Napeague Meadow Road, Amagansett

Artists Victor D’Amico (1904–1987) and Mabel Birckhead D’Amico (1909–1998)

Dan Flavin Art Institute at Dia Bridgehampton

23 Corwith Avenue, Bridgehampton

Artist Dan Flavin (1933–1996)

Elaine de Kooning House

55 Alewive Brook Road, Northwest Harbor

Artist Elaine de Kooning (1918–1989)

Leiber Museum

446 Old Stone Highway, Springs

Designer Judith Leiber (1921–2018) and artist Gerson Leiber (1921–2018)

LongHouse Reserve

133 Hands Creek Road, Northwest Harbor

Artist and designer Jack Lenor Larsen (1927–2020)

Pollock-Krasner House & Study Center of Stony Brook University

830 Springs-Fireplace Road, Springs

Artists Jackson Pollock (1912–1956) and Lee Krasner (1908–1984)

Thomas and Mary Nimmo Moran Studio

229 Main Street, East Hampton

Artists Thomas Moran (1837–1926) and Mary Nimmo Moran (1842–1899)

The Watermill Center

39 Watermill Towd Road, Water Mill

Artist Robert Wilson (born 1941)

William Sidney Mount House of the Long Island Museum

1556 Stony Brook Road, Stony Brook

Artist William Sidney Mount (1807–1868)

“Long Island has a proud place in American art history. Offering exceptional light and air, along with inspirational vistas, artists have always flocked here to live and work,” Curran states. “This website links the studios and homes of some of America’s greatest artists over centuries. It offers a historic view into another aspect of our region’s rich creative and cultural heritage. I strongly urge you to explore these places and support the stewards who are dedicated to their oversight and promote their legacy.”

Discover the Historic Artists’ Sites of Long Island at lihistoricartistssites.org.