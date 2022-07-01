Man Found Dead in Bridgehampton Commons Parking Lot

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Police found a man dead in his vehicle in the Bridgehampton Commons parking lot on Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 1:19 p.m. on June 30, Southampton Town Police Communications Division received a request for a welfare check at the Bridgehampton Commons, located at 2102 Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton.

The caller reported a male slumped over the steering wheel in the driver’s seat of a white van. Patrol units responded and entered the vehicle confirming the male was deceased.

The Southampton Town police detectives responded to the scene to investigate the possible cause of death, which they said appears non-criminal at this time.

The victim, who has been identified as Wilson R. Plaza, 47, of East Hampton, was removed from the scene and transported to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Southampton Town Police Department Detective Division at 631-702-2230.