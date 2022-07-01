The Scoop

Man Found Dead in Bridgehampton Commons Parking Lot

A man was found dead in this white van in Bridgehampton Commons on Thursday
A man was found dead in this white van in Bridgehampton Commons on Thursday

Police found a man dead in his vehicle in the Bridgehampton Commons parking lot on Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 1:19 p.m. on June 30, Southampton Town Police Communications Division received a request for a welfare check at the Bridgehampton Commons, located at 2102 Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton.

The caller reported a male slumped over the steering wheel in the driver’s seat of a white van. Patrol units responded and entered the vehicle confirming the male was deceased.

The Southampton Town police detectives responded to the scene to investigate the possible cause of death, which they said appears non-criminal at this time.

The victim, who has been identified as Wilson R. Plaza, 47, of East Hampton, was removed from the scene and transported to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Southampton Town Police Department Detective Division at 631-702-2230.

