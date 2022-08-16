Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

President Joe Biden is appointing the new executive director of the Parrish Art Museum to the National Museum and Library Services Board, the Water Mill-based group announced on August 15.

Mónica Ramírez-Montagut, who just took the helm of the museum this summer, will join the advisory panel to the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) following a formal swearing-in ceremony in October at the White House.

“I am honored and humbled to be appointed to this important board at a time when it is critical to assess the current landscape of art and cultural institutions and move the discussion forward to help shape a national pathway,” she said. “I hope to serve as an advocate for what is needed to make museums and libraries more equitable, vibrant, relevant — and representative of all the communities we serve.”

Ramírez-Montagut will join the panel to help advise the agency on general policies with respect to the duties, powers, and authority of IMLS relating to museum, library, and information services, as well as the annual selection of National Medals recipients.

IMLS is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s libraries and museums. Its mission is to advance, support, and empower America’s museums, libraries, and related organizations through grant-making, research, and policy development.