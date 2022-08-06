Dan’s Kite Fly 2022 Returns to Sagg Main Beach August 13

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Dan’s Papers Kite Fly, scheduled for Saturday, August 13 at Sagg Main Beach, is one of the oldest annual events in the Hamptons. In the first year it was held Richard Nixon was still president, the Vietnam War was just winding down and Watergate was just an apartment complex on the Potomac. In many ways, what it was that first year, a sort of hippie “happening,” continues today.

Over the years, there have been face painters, folk singers (this year the Jim Turner Band), magicians, jugglers, a circus clown. Once we even had some folks on horseback. The real stars of the event, however, are hundreds of kites, many of them handmade, fluttering over Sagaponack Main Beach for several hours late that Saturday afternoon.

The kites go up beginning around 5:30 p.m. and around 6:15 p.m., a horn is sounded there on the beach and the judges go out from the “Control Center” (a bridge table) to award the 12 prizes. By 6:45 p.m. it is all over. Another successful kite fly — as a joyous celebration of sea, sky, sand and surf — is in the history books.

The Dan’s Papers Kite Fly is free for everyone. There is no entry fee and no registration free. The sky is free, after all. Just get your kite into it, wait for the starting horn as fired by the flight coordinator and then hope that one of the judges taps you on the shoulder to offer a prize.

The categories in which prizes are offered are the Most Beautiful Kite, the Most Newsworthy Kite, the Highest Flying Kite, the Smallest, the Best Homemade, the Scariest, the Oldest Kite Flyer, the Youngest Kite Flyer, the Biggest Kite, the Kite Flyer in the Best Costume, the Ugliest Kite.

Bring the family, Saturday August 13 from 5:30–6:45 p.m., to Sagaponack Main Beach for the 50th Annual Dan’s Papers Kite Fly. Maybe YOU will win one of the 12 prizes!