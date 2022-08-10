Something to Wine About: Rich Reds from Pindar Vineyards

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Sometimes you just want a deep, dark, delicious red. Not a light-bodied, lyrical red wine. A bold, full-bodied red, layered with flavors, and silky tannins that can smooth out the rough edges of a challenging day, or week, or month, or year.

A wine buyer’s first impulse would probably not be to check out the Long Island wine section in their local wine store. And it almost definitely wouldn’t be to look for a Pindar wine. And they’d be wrong. Very wrong.

Pindar Vineyards’ Rich Reds

Pindar is one of Long Island’s most iconic vineyards with wine lovers of all ages flocking there for their vast selection of wines. The winery is well known for their fun, affordable, and often sweet-leaning, or semi-sweet, or semi-dry wines. But, down at the bottom of their tasting menu are two wines that should be at the top of any wine lover’s list, their 2019 Merlot Reserve and their 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve.

Let’s start with the 2019 Merlot Reserve. This merlot is tempered with a small amount of three other noble grapes: 9.2% syrah, 1% cabernet sauvignon, 0.2% malbec. These small additions truly allow the merlot at 89.6% to sing. Lush notes of berry, spice and toast enhance this velvety wine. It can pair with steak, or a hearty Italian dish, but drinks beautifully on its own. In fact, drank on its own, this truly is a soul soothing red.

The next wine, Pindar’s 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve, is an elegant yet brawny expression of cabernet. This wine is 100% cabernet sauvignon full of both ripe and bright cherry, dark berry, and toasty vanilla flavors.

Again, this is a wine that can be sipped on its own, but just slightly lighter than the merlot, still by no means light, it will pair wonderfully with steaks, barbecue, and hearty Italian dishes.

Want to elevate a meal as simple as pizza? Enjoy it with a bottle of 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve.

Both the 2019 Merlot Reserve and the 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve retail for $35, and both are well worth it.

Visit pindar.net.