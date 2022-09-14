Something to Wine About: 2020 Barbera d’Asti DOCG Le Orme

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

If you are searching for a nice red table wine to complement your autumn meals, the Michele Chiarlo 2020 Barbera d’Asti DOCG Le Orme is perfect.

The the 2020 Barbera d’Asti DOCG Le Orme is a medium-bodied red with a lighter mouth feel. It is an exquisite garnet color with beautiful legs — the streaks left on the glass when one swirls before tasting. Higher alcohol wines tend to leave more prominent streaks on the glass.

This wine comes in at 14% alcohol. It is exceptionally dry with notes of bright cherry and hints of spice. The finish is also extremely dry. This wine pairs beautifully with pasta as well as any type of Italian dish with red sauce, hearty soups, hard cheeses and chili. If you want to elevate pizza night, this is the wine to do it.

The 2020 Barbera d’Asti DOCG Le Orme does need a bit of time to open up. If possible, you might want to decant the wine. When wine is decanted or poured into a more open vessel, more oxygen is introduced to it. This allows flavors to open up and tannins to soften.

No time, or desire, to decant? Opening the wine and pouring it into a glass a few minutes before serving can also be helpful.

It is an excellent wine to enjoy with food. It’s stainless steel fermented and quite different from the rich, oaky, fuller-bodied California reds on the market. There are no notes of vanilla or toast to compete with your dish. This wine will enhance your meal and allow the flavors of your food to shine.

This lovely wine is from the Piedmont area in Italy and retails for $18.

Visit michelechiarlo.it