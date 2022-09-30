Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, is deploying northwest of Palm Beach to Arcadia, DeSoto County, Florida in the wake of the devastating damage wrought by Hurricane Ian.

The Category 4 storm made landfall on September 28 and barreled into Florida’s southwest coast, killing a number of people and displacing thousands in its path. It is already

considered one of the worst storms to ever hit the state, with swirling winds, torrential rain and powerful storm surges tragically trapping both residents and their pets.

“American Humane is always ready to help both animals and people impacted by catastrophic natural disasters like this one,” said American Humane CEO and president Dr. Robin Ganzert. “Our team will be working tirelessly to do everything it can to rescue the precious animals caught in the wake of this destruction and help the resilient people of Florida come back from this stronger than ever.”

American Humane’s Rescue Team, under Code 3 Associates along with ASAR Training and Response, is rushing to the impacted area today with the organization’s 50-foot mobile rescue unit, one of three donated by internationally renowned Palm Beach philanthropist Lois Pope, making it possible for American Humane first responders to be on the ground and providing aid to animals and relief organizations in real time.

Pope’s donated American Humane rescue units assisted last month in Eastern Ketucky, where catastrophic flooding left dozens of people dead, and displaced thousands of residents and their pets.

The team will be assisting local authorities and animal shelters in Arcadia to help rescue animals from the areas affected by severe flooding and structural damage, providing much-needed care and attention to animals struggling in the wake of this crisis.

To support the American Humane Rescue team’s lifesaving work, visit americanhumane.org.