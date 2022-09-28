Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

If you are searching for a blissful way to bid goodbye to summer and to welcome fall, look no further than Peconic Cellar Door on the North Fork. Located at 2885 Peconic Lane, Peconic, in the heart of Long Island’s wine country, the roomy tasting venue is at the same time beachy and cheerful, comfy and cozy. Your hosts, Alie Shaper and Robin Epperson-McCarthy, are warm, welcoming, generous and fun. They are also the supremely talented winemakers of the Chronicle Wines lineup offered at Peconic Cellar Door.

Two wines that are perfect for summer’s farewell, and autumn’s debut, are the non-vintaged Haywater Cove Rosé and the CANette Apple + Ginger White Wine Spritzer.

Chronicle Haywater Cove Rosé

Starting with the Haywater Rosé, this wine has captured an ocean breeze in your glass. The nose is of raspberry, watermelon and ocean. On the palate is pineapple, lemon and citrus. There is also a delightful salinity beer drinkers who love Gose style beers might be familiar with.

This unoaked wine, made from merlot and Long Island’s signature grape, cabernet Franc, is extremely dry with wonderful, balanced acidity on the finish. While rosé is a good idea all year long, as winemakers Shaper and Epperson-McCarthy both attest, this beautiful rosé is like a late summer sunset.

Both winemakers encourage wine lovers to open it in February and pretend it’s July. Non-vintaged wine is when the juice from grapes from different years’ harvests can be used in the wine. This wine is an absolute steal at only $15.

Chronicle CANette Apple + Ginger White Wine Spritzer

The next wine, CANette Apple + Ginger White Wine Spritzer, is wine’s answer to cider. This delightful spritzer is not overly sweet, and it’s full of all your favorite fall flavors. How they’ve melded the apple and ginger with the white wine is genius. A four-pack retails for $24.

For more Chronicle Wines, visit chroniclewines.co.