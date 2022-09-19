Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Just beyond Westhampton, Remsenburg and Speonk lies the charming hamlet of Eastport. Founded in 1730s, the area now known as Eastport was originally two separate hamlets, Seatuck and Waterville, before they fused in the 1850s for the sake of establishing a post office. Eastport’s various businesses are just as delightful as the hamlet’s history. Here are a few of our personal favorites.

Where to Shop in Eastport

Beyond the Beaten Path

This boutique hosts one-of-a-kind jewelry, lighting and more eccentric finds. From contemporary and vintage items, this store is a paradise for those tired of the same old big business stores. Owner Emily Weiss also has an Etsy store where some of the store’s items are for sale if you can’t make it to the store in person. Recently, the store has highlighted its collection of vintage barware on its Facebook page. The store has a private art collection for viewing which includes works from Picasso, Chagall and more. Find unique gifts here for not just those you love but for yourself as well. 495 Montauk Highway, Unit D, Eastport. 631-325-2015, facebook.com/beyondhamptons

Kreb Cycle

For over 30 years, Kreb Cycle has been a staple of Long Island through its locations in Eastport and Bellport. If you’re looking for a new bike, repairs to your old one or just want some extra accessories this is the place to go. Owner Chris Joinnides now offers home delivery and pick-up options. Patrons can schedule a repair on the website. It’s an ideal place for the whole family to find bikes, cycling accessories and clothes. It’s perfect for the casual bicyclist, those who dream of being a famous BMX rider and everyone else in between. Long Islanders can also join the “Kreb Kommunity,” which goes on various bike routes together on Friday morning rides. 496 Montauk Highway, Eastport. 631-801-6141, krebcycle.com

The Tipsy Duck Wine Co.

The name isn’t the only fun thing about this business. The Tipsy Duck prides itself on having wine for any occasion, whether it be a date night, a girls’ night or just a night where you need a glass or two. Owner Jocelyn Laporte Moody’s modern boutique wine and spirit shop prides itself on selling wine from small-batch and independent wine and spirit producers. The website offers hand-picked selections for those unsure where to start. Local delivery is available, and the shop carries a variety of local, organic and kosher wines. A unique and special wine is a perfect gift, and if you can’t pick one yourself, gift cards are always available. 509 Montauk Highway, Eastport. 631-801-2790, tipsyduck.com

Chris Foglia of Compass

Chris Foglia knows the Hamptons inside and out. A real estate salesperson since 1994, Foglia has worked primarily in waterfront and luxury real estate in the East End. He prides himself in his knowledge of waterfront regulations, FEMA standards and more to ensure that clients get the perfect house for them. Foglia currently has listings in Quogue, Westhampton Beach, Eastport and more areas in New York with prices ranging from $589,000 to close to $10 million. 631-831-2515, compass.com/agents/chris-foglia

Tell us about your favorite Eastport businesses!