Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Make the most of your weekend on the North Fork with live shows, outdoor activities, art exhibitions and more fun things to do, September 23–25, 2022.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Amber Ferrari’s Material Girl/Benatar Experience

Saturday, September 24, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss Amber Ferrari as she brings her Madonna and Pat Benatar tributes to The Suffolk. This unforgettable show will include sounds, costumes and pizzazz. Don’t forget to don your ’80s best!

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Natural History of Broad Cove: a Nature Paddle

Friday, September 23, 10 a.m.–noon

Bring your own kayak or canoe and explore the shoreline and history of Broad Cove, a pristine 100-acre woodland on Flanders Bay. The former duck farm was recently acquired by the Peconic Land Trust and will eventually be available for exploration via a woodland trail. Lifejackets are required and rain will cancel.

End of Indian Point Road, Riverhead. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Sunset Ferry Cruise

Saturday, September 24, 4–8 p.m.

Join Strongpoint Theinert Ranch for a cruise aboard the 1LT Joe Theinert ferry vessel for an evening to celebrate Joe Theinert’s life and raise funds to support the mission of Strongpoint Theinert Ranch — to create a sense of community among active and veteran military members, their families and Gold Star families that allows retreat participants to come away stronger than they arrived with newfound energy and friendships to improve their overall quality of life.

Shelter Island. strongpointtheinert.org

East End Seaport Museum’s 33rd Annual Maritime Festival

Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Enjoy a lovely day in the fresh fall air in Greenport. The Festival includes classic boat displays, kayak races, music, vendors and children’s activities. Live auctions, a DJ and visits by merfolk are all part of the fun.

On the Waterfront, Greenport. 631-495-0216, eastendseaport.org

5K Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness

Sunday, September 25, 7:30–11 a.m.

Don’t miss this fundraiser beginning at the Riverhead Tanger Outlet Center. You can pre-register at 7:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m. Walkers will be encouraged to gather sponsorships from family and friends, and funds raised will benefit local breast cancer patients.

1770 W. Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-8889, northforkbreasthealth.paylite.net/ViewEvents.aspx

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Flower Mandalas in the Rondels

Friday, September 23, 8:30–10:30 a.m.

Don’t miss this colorful workshop where you’ll use flowers, found objects and petals to create Mandalas on the paths connecting the Rondels at the Landcraft Garden. Mandalas are circular designs that symbolize the connection between life and the universe. Tickets are $25-$30.

4342 Grand Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-7216, eventbrite.com/e/flower-mandalas-in-the-rondels-tickets-397301037097

1950s Bakery Basket Weaving Class

Saturday, September 24, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Bring your crafty self out and about to weave large, beautiful baskets that bakers used to move hot bread from ovens to store shelves. Fibers will be included in your $38 ticket price, but you’ll need to bring your own scissors, pencil, ruler and clothes pins.

6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org/events/1950s-bakery-basket-weaving-class-with-barbara-blossey-chuvalas

Plein Air Painting Event

Saturday, September 24, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Join the Cutchogue-New Suffolk on the Village Green in Cutchogue for this special session with artist and teacher Bill Graf. Your $60 ticket price will include supplies, a wine and cheese reception and tours of the Old House.

27320 Route 25, Cutchogue. 631-734-6626, cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Two Dimensions

On view through October 2

Enjoy the works of Marjorie Tomchuk, an artist known for her embossed prints on artist-made paper, as well as Elise Wagner, an encaustic artist and printmaker.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Rainer Gross: Double Take

Through November 5

Don’t miss this special exhibit by Rainer Gross debuting at an opening reception on September 24 and remaining on view until the beginning of November. Rainer Gross creates vivid abstract paintings that mirror color and texture on two side-by-side canvases.

141 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-369-2171, eastendarts.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.