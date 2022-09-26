Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Police have yet to identify a pedestrian who was struck by two cars and killed in Flanders on Sunday evening, September 25.

Southampton Town Police received several 911 calls at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sunday reporting that a pedestrian had been hit by two vehicles in succession on Flanders Road at Route 105.

According to police, the pedestrian ran out in front of a 2021 Mercedes GLS SUV driven by 46-year-old Sepehr Sajjad of Madison, Connecticut. Upon impact with the Mercedes, the victim was thrust into the opposite lane of travel where he was struck again, this time by 37-year-old Riverhead resident Christian Torres-Novarro, who was driving a 2013 Honda Odyssey minivan.

The pedestrian died at the scene of the accident and both drivers remained there and cooperated with police.

After receiving the 911 calls, Southampton Town Police personnel responded and requested Flanders Ambulance and the Flanders Fire Department for assistance.

Southampton Town Detectives also responded and are currently investigating the crash and working to identify the victim.