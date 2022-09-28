High-Speed Electric Vehicle Charging Station Comes to Riverhead

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

New York State officials celebrated the recent opening of a high-speed electric vehicle charging station in Riverhead that is among more than 100 statewide, with a Bridgehampton location expected to debut in October.

The new stations are a part of the New York Power Authority’s EVolve NY network, which also recently opened a new location in Commack.

“The latest three chargers coming to Long Island, which has more EV drivers than anywhere else in the state, mark our progress in building the necessary infrastructure to support our transition to electric vehicles in the battle against climate change,” Gov. Kathy Hochul

said.

Long Island is home to nearly 30% of the state’s electric vehicle owners with 32,090 vehicles on the road. EVolve NY’s open-access charging network aims to make it easier for more New Yorkers to drive EVs. Any battery-powered EV can charge up at an EVolve NY site in as little as 20 minutes.

The new Riverhead station is in a municipal-owned parking lot at 209 East Avenue in Riverhead. Chargers at a Bridgehampton municipal lot at 99 School Street are expected to open in late October. The Commack location is in a shopping center at 656 Commack Road.

The charging stations are equipped with fast-charging connectors that enable all electric vehicles, including Tesla cars with an adapter, to plug in. The Riverhead and Commack fast charger blocks are powered by PSEG Long Island, on behalf of the Long Island Power Authority. Riverhead also has four public Level 2 chargers, which can be used for charging during a longer

stop.

“Charging stations, such as these EVolve fast chargers, help comprise the bolstering of Downtown Riverhead’s overall infrastructure, which is critical to the overall revitalization and resurgence of our downtown,” Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said.