Dan Talks with Carolyn Lester Snyder, Founder of Round Swamp Farm

Carolyn Lester Snyder of Round Swamp Farm
Carolyn Lester Snyder of Round Swamp Farm

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Carolyn Lester Snyder

Episode 102: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Carolyn Lester Snyder, founder of Round Swamp Farm (roundswampfarm.com). Over 50 years ago as a young girl, Snyder started her first farm stand that would one day blossom into a successful East End brand.

Despite her success, she is never too busy to spend time with her grandchildren and stands as a matriarch who cares deeply for her family, customers and community.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Carolyn Lester Snyder, founder of Round Swamp Farm – Episode 102

