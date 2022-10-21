Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Carolyn Lester Snyder

Episode 102: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Carolyn Lester Snyder, founder of Round Swamp Farm (roundswampfarm.com). Over 50 years ago as a young girl, Snyder started her first farm stand that would one day blossom into a successful East End brand.

Despite her success, she is never too busy to spend time with her grandchildren and stands as a matriarch who cares deeply for her family, customers and community.

