Carolyn Lester Snyder
Episode 102: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Carolyn Lester Snyder, founder of Round Swamp Farm (roundswampfarm.com). Over 50 years ago as a young girl, Snyder started her first farm stand that would one day blossom into a successful East End brand.
Despite her success, she is never too busy to spend time with her grandchildren and stands as a matriarch who cares deeply for her family, customers and community.