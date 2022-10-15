Hampton Bays FD Chaplain Artie Brown Dies at 62

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

It is with great sadness that we share Arthur “Artie” Richard Brown Jr. died on September 28 at home in Hampton Bays, surrounded by his family after a 10-month battle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD). He was 62.

Brown was born in Brooklyn on February 18, 1960 to Arthur and Rita (Sprence) Brown. The family later moved to Lake Ronkonkoma, where Brown graduated from Sachem High School in 1978. He then attended Suffolk County Community College before making his home in Hampton Bays. He had worked as a land surveyor until his diagnosis in March of this year.

Many knew Brown for his witty sense of humor and his ability to make the world smile. He was a man who dedicated his life to his family, friends, his faith and his community. He was a proud 33-year member of the Hampton Bays Volunteer Fire Department. Throughout his time in the fire department, he held the offices of chief, president of the benevolent association, treasurer and chaplain. He also served as the vestry senior warden at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and the Southampton Pistol & Rifle Club’s vice president.

He was also known as an avid Yankees fan. No matter how you were connected to Brown, you knew the joy that he brought to the room. Brown blessed this world with the cherished memories he has left behind in the heart of everyone he met.

On May 2, 2015, Brown married the love of his life, Aimee, bringing together their children and creating their amazing family. When first diagnosed, Brown remained ever grateful for the gifts life had given him. At the time, he shared that he and Aimee had found true love, had a beautiful extended family, grandchildren, friends and faith that gave them the strength and hope to take each and every day one step at a time. Even though they were dealt an unfair hand, they believed that despite his diagnosis, they were still so lucky because of the unwavering love and friendship they shared.

Predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Rita Brown, as well as a young sibling, Linda Susan Brown, Brown is survived by his wife, Aimee Fredette Brown; children, Jessie (Dan) Calabria, Sarah Brown, Jaime (Raymond) Normoyle, Mathew (Taylor) Phillips, Caitlin Phillips, Morgan Phillips and Alexis Phillips. He is also survived by his siblings, Jane (Anthony) Carminati, Carol Brown, Kathy Young and Robert Brown; mother-in-law, Theresa Fredette; grandchildren, Elijah Calabria, Raymond Normoyle V and baby boy Calabria due in March 2023, as well as many nieces and nephews.

His funeral mass was held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Hampton Bays followed by internment at Good Ground Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that people consider a donation to East End Hospice, the Hampton Bays Volunteer and Exempt Firemen’s Association or the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation in memory of Artie Brown.