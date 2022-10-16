Man Dies After Kayak Flips in Wildwood Lake

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A 35-year-old Mastic man died after his kayak overturned in Wildwood Lake in Northampton on Saturday, Southampton Town Police said.

A witness called 911 to report a man and child in a kayak overturned at 4:45 p.m., police said. A bystander in a boat pulled the 8-year-old boy from the water but could not reach the adult, police said.

Riverhead Fire Department pulled Castro out of the water, performed CPR and took him to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The nature of the relationship between the man and child was not immediately clear.