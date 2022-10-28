Things to Do on the North Fork: October 28–November 3, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy days of fun and culture at an array of events and activities on the North Fork this week, October 28–November 3, 2022.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Cry-Baby the Musical

Through November 6

In 1950s Baltimore, the conservative squares face off against the leather-clad delinquents in this rockabilly musical based on John Waters’ cult film of the same name. Rebellious teen Cry-Baby and the square rich girl Allison are star-crossed lovers at the center of this rock-and-roll Romeo and Juliet. This satirical, yet funny, musical will have you tapping your toes and smiling. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances are at 8 p.m. and Sunday performances are at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $30.

12700 Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-6328, nfct.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Aquebogue Craft Fair

Sunday, October 30, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Enjoy craft items in the lovely autumn air at Aquebogue Elementary School. Vendors, baked goods, food and drinks are all part of the fun.

499 Main Road, Aquebogue. alegnasoap.com/event/aquebogue-craft-fair

Horse & Farm Walking Tour

Sunday, October 30, 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., or 2 p.m.

Trot on out for a walking tour of Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue where you’ll meet a number of rescued animals, including horses, cows, goats, pigs and chickens. Be sure to bring suitable shoes for walking outdoors.

2746 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Harvest Pumpkin Pie Scones With Chef Rob

Friday, October 28, 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Enjoy this hands-on cooking class at the Mattituck-Laurel Library. You’ll need to bring two medium bowls, a small container, a rubber spatula and a cookie tray. The fee is $10.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurel.librarycalendar.com

Local Oyster Happy Hour

Saturday, October 29, 12–4 p.m.

Oyster fans can head on over to Bedell Cellars and enjoy freshly shucked oysters by Cornell Oysters while sipping on their favorite bubbly.

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Lions Club Fashion Show, Dinner, Auctions & Grand Prize Drawings

Thursday, November 3, 5–10 p.m.

Join the East End Lions Club at the Sea Star Ballroom, where $75 includes a complete dinner, fashions by Fandango, auctions and raffles. Funds raised will go to help those in need.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. e-clubhouse.org/sites/riverhead

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Sam Moyer & Eddie Martinez

On view through October 29

Don’t miss your last weekend to catch the Art in the Gardens at Landcraft Gardens Foundation. The sculptures focus on the interactions between the animate and inanimate.

4342 Grand Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-7216, landcraftgardenfoundation.org

Rainer Gross: Double Take

On view through November 5

Don’t miss the works of Rainer Gross at East End Arts, where vivid paintings display abstract hues and surface textures mirrored across two adjacent canvases. And don’t forget about the Art Salon with Rainer Gross and journalist Helen A. Harrison on Wednesday, October 26 in the West Gallery.

141 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org

Songs from the Wood

On view through November 13

Don’t miss the wood-inspired prints and mixed media from three Long Island artists: Wendy Prellwitz, Winn Rea and Ted Thirlby. The Alex Ferrone Gallery is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays or by appointment.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Full Moon Arts Collective

On view through November 22

Don’t miss the paintings of a fabulous collection of artists, each of whom is accomplished in their respective mediums and styles. The William Ris Gallery is open from Thursday-Monday from noon–5 p.m.

1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

