Sean Acosta: Founder of Property Tax Reduction Consultants

In 1990, Sean Acosta founded Property Tax Reduction Consultants to save people money. Now, after three decades and over 380,000 homeowners assisted, Acosta has become one of the most recognizable names in the industry.

While Acosta may be a respected business leader, he is also a prolific, community-minded philanthropist. In charitable circles on Long Island, Acosta has made his presence known. Doing so with impact in mind, Acosta’s desire to help others is rooted in his own upbringing and an innate desire to give back.

Born in Bayside, Queens, Acosta was raised in a working-class family. He was an adult when he began to call Long Island home. Purchasing his first home in Nassau County, he learned first-hand of the cost-of-living burden that Long Island’s nearly three million residents bear every day. He started his business with homeowners in mind.

“I got into business to help people,” he says. “I remember one time, a person contacted me because they couldn’t afford the home they were purchasing unless their taxes became more affordable. I get calls all the time from veterans, from senior citizens, from new families starting out, and it makes me happy to be able to help them remain here on Long Island, or start their family here on Long Island.”

After some time, Acosta’s business practice became rather successful. Leading the company with a small business mindset, Acosta’s trademark is his personal touch. His involvement in the day-to-day operations has helped his company sustain three decades, sometimes more tumultuous than others, which means that, when hiring Property Tax Reduction Consultants, or PTRC, the client gets him, his knowledge and his personal experience throughout the entirety of the process.

“I oversee the entire operation, from A through Z,” he says. “I love being able to negotiate on behalf of homeowners. Things have changed so much in the industry. For example, there was no Google Maps in 1990, so I got my first overhead pictures of Long Island from NASA.

“Today, PTRC uses all the latest technology,” Acosta continues. “We can now, more accurately, assess your property and the many factors that impact its value. All of this we use to make sure our clients pay their fair share of property taxes and no more.”

Acosta’s experience in this unique industry has been lauded, which is why his insight has been sourced in various news publications and broadcasts. Acosta can be frequently seen on Fox Business Network, offering perspective on matters pertaining to property taxes, as well as read about in business publications and Long Island’s newspapers.

While many on Long Island have found success in business, it takes a special type of person to give back. Giving back, clearly, is part of both Acosta’s personal and professional mindsets. Over the years, he has bolstered the presence of many of our region’s leading philanthropies, especially the holiday toy assistance program, U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots.

Toys for Tots is our region’s largest toy assistance program and has never been more impactful than in post-pandemic life. Since the dawn of the pandemic, industries across the entire economy have been shaken up, causing many of the area’s residents to feel the pinch of hard economic times. Combined with record-high inflation, Acosta says, this year may be one of record need around the holiday season, but still, each and every child is deserving of a toy for the holidays.

He says he was inspired to join Toys for Tots 16 years ago, and since his earliest stages, his role has grown. He now holds the title of co-chair of the Toys for Tots program on Long Island.

“My first experience with Toys for Tots was in 2006,” he says. “I saw the good work that they did first-hand. Being a native New Yorker, and growing up in Queens, many in my neighborhood — my family included — struggled to make ends meet sometimes. It really hits home around the holidays, when you can make a difference in a child’s life through a smile and a toy.

“I work in business, and I’ve heard from many about business loss from the pandemic,” he continues. “Also, prices have gone up on nearly everything, especially household essentials. When it comes to the holiday, Toys for Tots is recognizing the very real need. There are some who, last year, donated toys to Toys for Tots, and unfortunately, this year, will be recipients.”

Just this past week, the organization joined with various public officials, more than 100 local school children and uniformed members of the U.S. Marines to officially kick off this year’s drive. The children in attendance received their first toy of the holiday season. They boastfully and joyfully showed their unwrapped presents to their classmates and teachers. Acosta says it is this type of moment that inspires him to remain involved in the prestigious and renowned national charity’s local chapter.

“The best thing about the kickoff was watching the children come in, seeing the toys, seeing Santa Claus for the first time of the season,” Acosta says. “It was just joyous to see everyone get together and dedicate their support to meet this year’s record needs. There’s no experience like kicking off the holiday, with children getting their first glimpse of Santa, cheering and clapping. It’s truly the magic of the holiday and Toys for Tots itself.”

While Toys for Tots may be an organization that is near to his heart, Acosta also takes it upon himself to give back around the holidays in other ways. Come late November, Acosta can often be found offering Thanksgiving dinners to underserved community members and assisting at soup kitchens, food pantries or local schools. On these occasions, the entire PTRC team participates in giving back to the community.

“My staff members are always willing to dedicate their time to assist,” Acosta says. “It’s a work day for them, but they’re happy to do it.”

He adds, “We all know someone who is in need around the holiday season, so this is an opportunity, we see, for us to do our part as a company and as individuals.”

During the warmer months, Acosta spends some time on the East End. He has been visiting the East End since the age of 13 and, as an adult, he purchased a home in West Hampton Dunes. When spending time on the South Fork, he often is with his family, which is the foundation for memories he cherishes.

“We got to visit some of the farms on the East End, and we would go to Montauk to go horseback riding,” he says. “My son and I got to celebrate my 40th birthday, and my son’s 13th birthday, at Atlantis. We were one of the first birthday parties ever there.

“But, more importantly, the East End helped bring my family together and closer,” he adds. “We spent quality time together as family and friends. I always say the Hamptons brought my 27 closest friends to my house on the East End, whether I wanted them there or not!”

Acosta expounds that his son and daughter learned how to swim, to fish and to jet ski on the East End — experiences that he and his four children will remember and cherish for all of their lifetimes.

“My grandchild recently turned 8, and my daughter reminded me that was the same age she was when I taught her how to jet ski in Westhampton,” Acosta says. “The family times spent out there, or around the bonfire, telling stories, stays with you forever.”

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.