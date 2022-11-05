David Ehrlich of Southampton Dies at 80

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

David Ehrlich — husband of Shantiji “Shanti” Ehrlich (née Sarah Ann Schalek) and father of Ian, Blake, Ella and Arthur Ehrlich — died on Saturday, October 22. He was 80.

Ehrlich was born on August 12, 1942 in Philadelphia and raised in Lower Merion, PA, and Miami. A businessman, antiquities collector and real estate investor, alum of Johns Hopkins University, long-time resident of New York City, Southampton, Miami, Los Angeles and Austin, Ehrlich was an adventurer and traveled to over 70 countries throughout his life.

Ehrlich passed peacefully in his sleep after a life well lived.

Relatives and friends gathered at his funeral services on the afternoon of Thursday, October 27 at Roosevelt Memorial Park Mausoleum in Trevose, PA. Shiva was observed from Thursday through Saturday, October 29 at the home of Lauren Berkow, a lifelong friend and godmother to his children.

Contributions in Ehrlich’s memory may be made to the following organization: Help for Orphans International, 3300 Bee Caves Road, 650/1262 Austin, TX 78746. Those who wish to learn more about the organization can do so at helpfororphans.org.