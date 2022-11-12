Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

No one likes to think about end of life stuff, but it’s an important topic that many people put off until it’s too late.

Here are some things you should consider if you’re starting to think of your own end-of-life plans.

End of Life Decisions to Consider

Make Your Wishes Known

According to the CDC, while 70% of people say that they would prefer to die at home, 70% of people die in a hospital, nursing home or a long-term care facility. If you have a preferred plan for your life to end, make sure you talk about it with your loved ones.

Have the Talk

We get it, talking about death can be rough and downright morbid. But according to a survey taken by the California Healthcare Foundation, while 60% of people say that not burdening their loved ones with extremely tough decisions is important, 56% have not communicated their end-of-life decisions. So, while it may be tough to have the conversation, have it.

Don’t Wait for an Emergency

Many think, “I’m in great health; I don’t need to think about this now.” But emergencies do happen, and it’s better to address these issues before one happens.

Include Your Doctor

Chances are the only one who knows your body as well as you do is your doctor. When considering your end-of-life plans, consult your doctor and see what kind of insight they can provide to the situation.

Get Everything in Writing

If you want to make sure your wishes are carried out, get your plans in writing. That way it is completely clear what your loved ones should do if a decision needs to be made.